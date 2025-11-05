Delhi-NCR's air quality shows marginal improvement, but still remains in 'poor' category; Check area-wise pollution levels
Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani is New York City's first Muslim mayor, defeats Andrew Cuomo, Republican Curtis Sliwa
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Here's how a Delhi boy became 'King' of cricket
BIG Win for Democrats: US state Virginia elects its first female governor Abigail Spanberger; Zohran Mamdani leads in New York City mayoral race
Who is Jared Isaacman? Billionaire investor, close ally of Elon Musk re-nominated as NASA administrator by US President Donald Trump
Kartik Purnima and Dev Diwali 2025: Top 20 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages to share with your friends and family
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Top 20 wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones on Gurpurab
White House issues BIG statement on President Donald Trump's 'feelings' about US-India relations: 'Very strongly,..., great respect for PM Modi...'
Who is Devi Shetty? Narayana Health founder set to enter UK market in Rs 2200 crore deal
Bigg Boss 19: These five contestants are nominated for eviction this week from Salman Khan-hosted show
WORLD
Zohran Mamdani wins the New York City Mayoral polls. Mamdani becomes the first Muslim leader in New York City, and its youngest Mayor.
Democrat Zohran Mamdani wins the New York City Mayoral polls. Mamdani becomes the first Muslim leader in New York City, and its youngest Mayor. In a high-stake battle, he has defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who contested as an independent, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.
Zohran Mamdani, 33, was born in Uganda's Kampala, on October 18, 1991. He is the son of acclaimed Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian-born Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani. He moved to Cape Town, South Africa at the age of 5. At the age of 7, he moved to New York City. He is a practicing Shia Muslim, Mamdani married Syrian artist Rama Duwaji in 2025.
He pursued his early education at the Bank Street School, Bronx High School of Science. He graduated from Bowdoin College in 2014. He has pursued a degree in Africana Studies. In his college days, he also co-founded a chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.
Mamdani is an American politician. He is a member of Democratic party. Before entering politics, he worked as an advocate and rap music producer. He was first elected to New York State Assembly in 2020, representing Astoria and Long Island City.