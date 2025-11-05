Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani is New York City's first Muslim mayor, defeats Andrew Cuomo, Republican Curtis Sliwa

Zohran Mamdani wins the New York City Mayoral polls. Mamdani becomes the first Muslim leader in New York City, and its youngest Mayor.

Democrat Zohran Mamdani wins the New York City Mayoral polls. Mamdani becomes the first Muslim leader in New York City, and its youngest Mayor. In a high-stake battle, he has defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who contested as an independent, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Zohran Mamdani, 33, was born in Uganda's Kampala, on October 18, 1991. He is the son of acclaimed Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian-born Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani. He moved to Cape Town, South Africa at the age of 5. At the age of 7, he moved to New York City. He is a practicing Shia Muslim, Mamdani married Syrian artist Rama Duwaji in 2025.

He pursued his early education at the Bank Street School, Bronx High School of Science. He graduated from Bowdoin College in 2014. He has pursued a degree in Africana Studies. In his college days, he also co-founded a chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.

Mamdani is an American politician. He is a member of Democratic party. Before entering politics, he worked as an advocate and rap music producer. He was first elected to New York State Assembly in 2020, representing Astoria and Long Island City.