'Democracy should continue in this country': Sheikh Hasina as Bangladesh goes to polls

Headlines

After making one of the worst-rated Hindi movies, this director's next three films grossed Rs 1487 crore, he is...

IND vs AFG: Kohli-Rohit inclusion hinges on BCCI secretary Jay Shah, check details

'Dhakka mat maaro': Bobby Deol asks his bodyguards to calm down after they push his fans at Animal success party

Anurag Dobhal says he had suicidal thoughts after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 17: 'I was not allowed to...'

Viral video: Headphone-clad silent baraat sparks online debate, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AFG: Kohli-Rohit inclusion hinges on BCCI secretary Jay Shah, check details

'Dhakka mat maaro': Bobby Deol asks his bodyguards to calm down after they push his fans at Animal success party

Anurag Dobhal says he had suicidal thoughts after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 17: 'I was not allowed to...'

8 nutritional deficiencies that can cause mood swings

Top run scorers for Dhoni's CSK in IPL history

7 easy yoga asanas for sharp memory, concentration

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Weather Change Triggers Rise In Viral Infections, Including COVID-19 In Delhi

Israel-Hamas War: At least 18 Palestinians Killed After Israel Attacks A House In Gaza's Khan Younis

Aditya L1 Mission: Big Day For India! ISRO's First Sun Mission All Set To Enter In Final Orbit

Anurag Dobhal says he had suicidal thoughts after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 17: 'I was not allowed to...'

Meet actress who made debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan, was replaced in cult classic two days before shoot, she is now...

Amid Animal's criticism, Tota Roy Chowdhury supports Ranbir, Sandeep's film: 'There are portions I don't agree but...'

HomeWorld

World

'Democracy should continue in this country': Sheikh Hasina as Bangladesh goes to polls

Nearly 170 million people in Bangladesh will vote to elect 299 lawmakers during the 12th national election on Sunday amid a boycott by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 08:43 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Bangladesh Prime Minister on Sunday emphasised the importance of democracy for the development of the country as the Asian nation goes to the polls for the 2024 general elections today.

"Our country is sovereign and independent...We have a big population. We have established people's democratic rights...I want to make sure that democracy should continue in this country and without democracy, you can't make any development. As we are a long-term democratic system from 2009 to 2023, that is why Bangladesh made this much of an achievement," she said.

Nearly 170 million people in Bangladesh will vote to elect 299 lawmakers during the 12th national election on Sunday amid a boycott by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

PM Hasina also underscored that her government created an atmosphere where people were able to come out and vote.

She stated, "My heartfelt thanks to the people of Bangladesh. There were many obstacles but the people of our country are very much aware of their voting rights and the need for polls...We were able to create an atmosphere where people were able to come out and vote."

More than 42,000 polling stations are set for Sunday's elections, where a total of 119.6 million registered voters are eligible to cast their votes, as reported by the country's Election Commission.Women make up almost half of the nearly 120 million eligible voters, while first-time voters number about 15 million.

Al Jazeera reported that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to win a fourth straight term in the absence of the main opposition BNP which on Saturday began a 48-hour nationwide strike against the "illegal government" amidst violence and a crackdown on protesters.

The Supreme Court on December 27 provided clearance for the Election Commission (EC) to proceed with the general elections.

The Election Commission has made thorough arrangements for the upcoming 12th national parliamentary election on January 7 to ensure a peaceful process. 

As many as 127 foreign observers will track the election process to assess the election's fairness. International election expert teams from the European Union are present in Dhaka, and foreign observers from various countries, including a Commonwealth team, are monitoring the elections.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who borrowed money to start work, now runs Rs 6100 crore company, his business is...

Viral video: Beautiful bride gracefully dances to Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai, internet loves it

'Jungle Raj': BJP blasts CM Mamata Banerjee after ED team gets attacked in West Bengal; Governor terms it 'ghastly'

Winter vacations extended in these cities; check complete list here

Spider emerges from man's ear in terrifying viral video, internet is scared

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE