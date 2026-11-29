Delta Airlines flight Delta 1972 aborted landing at LAX after 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Manhattan Beach. ATC said "go around, we're having a big earthquake."

Delta plane told to go around as 5.0 quake hits near Manhattan Beach

A Delta Airlines flight aborted its landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on Saturday morning.

A livestream video from the airport captured the Delta aircraft approaching the runway when air traffic control instructed the pilots to remain airborne and abort the landing.

"Go around, we're having a big earthquake"

"Delta 1972, go around," the air traffic controller told the pilots. "We're having a big earthquake."

#BREAKING Watch the moment a Delta Airlines flight is forced to abort landing as a magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits just a few miles away from LAX. https://t.co/VkJmVYdbMy — OC Scanner (@OC_Scanner) November 28, 2026

The dramatic moment was caught on livestream as the earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area. The pilots immediately followed the instruction and climbed back into the air, avoiding landing during the shaking.

The earthquake struck off the coast of Manhattan Beach, southwest of downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that there were no immediate reports of serious injuries or major structural damage.

5.0 quake hits near Manhattan Beach

The preliminary magnitude 5 earthquake rattled a large part of Southern California. Its epicentre was located 5 kilometres southwest of Manhattan Beach, a coastal city southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The quake was felt across Santa Monica, Pasadena and other parts of the Los Angeles area. People ran out of stores as buildings rattled, and ceiling tiles fell inside a terminal at LAX.

The initial tremor was followed by dozens of aftershocks. One of them caused the press box to sway at the historic Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena ahead of a rivalry football game between the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles.

LAFD activates earthquake response

The Los Angeles Fire Department briefly activated its earthquake response, deploying personnel from 106 neighbourhood stations to inspect infrastructure for possible damage. It returned to normal operations after finding no reports of damage or injuries in the city.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said city teams were assessing the situation and monitoring possible impacts. The City of Manhattan Beach said there was no immediate tsunami threat, but closed the Manhattan Beach Pier as a precaution.

Largest quake since 2014

California has several fault lines, making earthquakes relatively common, although many tremors are too small to be felt. However, Saturday's earthquake jolted residents across densely populated Southern California during the holiday weekend. It was the region's largest earthquake since 2014.

Officials urged residents to remain prepared for aftershocks, which can occur minutes, hours or even days after an earthquake.