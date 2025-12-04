Delhi on high alert ahead of Russian President Putin's arrival in India: Snipers teams deployment, HD CCTV, Anti-drone guns, extensive security protocol in place

Putin's India Visit 2025: All about Russian President's armoured limousine Aurus Senat that can survive bullets, missiles
Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival in New Delhi, the national capital has been fortified with extensive security measures, from heavy police personnel deployment to SWAT, Anti-terror squad and Sniper deployment. Delhi Police officers are also supervising traffic arrangements.
Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival in New Delhi, the national capital has been fortified with extensive security measures, from heavy police personnel deployment to SWAT, Anti-terror squad and Sniper deployment. Indian authorities have stationed these specialised units at strategic locations throughout Delhi, and are tasked with ensuring a rapid response capability.
New Delhi has been put on high alert as Putin's arrival to departure will be closely monitored. He will land at Palam Airport around 6:30 pm today and will head directly to the ITC Maurya Hotel on Sardar Patel Marg in Chanakyapuri. "Minute-to-minute coordination is underway and all concerned agencies have been instructed to maintain maximum vigilance throughout."
For the security protocols, high-definition CCTV networks and technical monitoring systems have been activated across zones associated with the visit. This measures are taken after a major terror blast in New Delhi. Additionally, anti-drone guns are also deployed for aerial surveillance.
Accompanying Indian security personnel, Putin delegations, consisting of 130 representatives and his personal security staff are also in Delhi to ensure security protocols, inspect all routes and venues.
Delhi Police officers are also supervising route security, traffic arrangements and area sanitisation around locations likely to feature in the Russian president's schedule, as PTI reported. "All routes mapped for VVIP movement have been secured in advance. Traffic advisories will be issued from time to time to minimise inconvenience to commuters. Anti-drone systems will be in place," another official said.