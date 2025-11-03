FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Delhi-bound Air India plane from San Francisco makes emergency landing in Mongolia post technical snag

An Air India flight operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia after a suspected technical snag, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 08:24 PM IST

Delhi-bound Air India plane from San Francisco makes emergency landing in Mongolia post technical snag
Representative Image credit: ANI
An Air India flight operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia after a suspected technical snag, a spokesperson said on Monday. "AI174 of 02 November, operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route. The aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and is undergoing the necessary checks. We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while we make efforts to get everyone on their way to the destination at the earliest opportunity. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains a top priority," Air India said in a post on X.

Earlier on October 17, an Air India flight was cancelled due to a technical issue.Then on October 19, it was said that Air India would operate an additional flight from Milan to Delhi. The special flight aimed to bring back 256 passengers who have been stranded in Milan. The airline's Boeing 787 Dreamliner (VT-ANN) had earlier encountered a technical problem upon landing in Milan, which prevented it from operating the return journey to Delhi. The affected passengers were returning home for Diwali and were left stranded due to the disruption.

In a post on X, Air India said, "Flight AI138D will depart from Milan at 1900 hrs (local time) and arrive in Delhi on the morning of 20 October." The cancellation of flight AI138 on October 17 follows a similar incident on August 16 this year, when an Air India Milan-Delhi flight was cancelled due to a technical issue detected during pushback.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

