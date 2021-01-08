Defiant Donald Trump refuses to attend Joe Biden's Presidential inauguration on January 20

A Presidential term full of controversies, policies more divisive in nature and an end where he refused to concede defeat. But that's not all. US President Donald Trump's tenure has been completely marred by US Capitol Hill incident, where hundreds of his supporters stormed the building on Wednesday, just as the US lawmakers were going to certify Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory in US Presidential Elections 2020.

After a major showdown, President Donald Trump announced on Friday, he will skip Joe Biden's inauguration in a final, unrepentant act of division amid demands that he step aside for the last 12 days in office. "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20," Trump tweeted.

The statement from Trump does not come as a surprise but what surprises most is that since 1869, no outgoing US president missed the inauguration of the incoming leader, a ceremony symbolizing the peaceful transfer of power.

Two days after Trump incited followers to storm Congress, allies are walking away while opponents are calling for his removal. Though only 12 days are left for Trump to remain in power, Democrats in the House of Representatives, said an unprecedented second impeachment of the Republican could be ready for a vote next week.

Senator Ben Sasse, one Republican who says he will definitely consider impeachment, recommended that Trump at minimum, step back and let his Vice President run the show in these last days. "I think the less the president does over the next 12 days the better," he told NPR radio.

Before the assault on the US Capitol Hill, Trump relentlessly made efforts to overturn president-elect Joe Biden's November 3 election win, but finally conceded defeat on Thursday and appealed for calm. However, Donald Trump failed to congratulate Joe Biden or directly admit defeat

Five people lost their lives in the Wednesday's mayhem, including one woman who was shot dead and a Capitol Police officer who was pronounced dead from his injuries on Thursday. Flags over the Capitol were lowered to half-mast on Friday.

On the other hand, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos became the second cabinet member to quit the government, telling Trump in a letter on Thursday that such 'behaviour was unconscionable for our country'.

Earlier, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, one of Trump's longest serving cabinet members, announced she was departing over the 'entirely avoidable' violence. A string of lower level officials have also left.

According to US media reports, the decision by senior figures to try and maintain stability during the transition to Biden has helped in maintaining the sanctity.

Meanwhile, Rupert Murdoch's Wall Street Journal, published an editorial telling Trump 'to take personal responsibility and resign'.

