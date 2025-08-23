Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took jibe at Pakistan Army and Field Marshal Asim Munir, says, 'Robber mentality..., Delusion...'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday took a jibe at Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir and slammed the Pakistan army for their 'robber mentality.' He said that India needs to break Pakistan Army's deluison by keeping alive our fighting spirit. Why did Rajnath Singh called it a delusion?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 09:06 AM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took jibe at Pakistan Army and Field Marshal Asim Munir, says, 'Robber mentality..., Delusion...'
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday took a jibe at Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir and slammed the Pakistan army for their 'robber mentality.' He said that India needs to break Pakistan Army's deluison by keeping alive our fighting spirit . In an Economic Times event, Rajnath Singh said, 'The Chief of the Pakistan Army, knowingly or unknowingly, has pointed towards a robber mentality, which Pakistan has been a victim of since its birth...We must break this delusion of the Pakistani Army. Due to 'Operation Sindoor,' such a delusion should not have arisen in their minds in the first place," he said. 

"But we must ensure that alongside India's prosperity, our culture, and our economic prosperity, our defence capabilities and the spirit to fight for our national honour remain equally strong. We must ensure that in our civilisation, in our nation, that fighting spirit remains alive," he added.

Rajnath Singh slams Asim Munir over 'Ferrari vs Dump truck comment'

Asim Munir in one of speech, compared India’s economy to a “Mercedes or Ferrari” and Pakistan’s to a “dump truck full of gravel.”  Rajnath Singh said, "Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir said, "India is a shining Mercedes coming on the highway like a Ferrari, but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?" India's economy is like a Mercedes and a Ferrari running on the highway. He said, I am not saying. Pakistan's economy is like a dump truck full of debris.'

Singh called this statement a confession by Asim Munir over Pakistan's weak economy as compared with India's robust economy. 'Now, Asim Munir was trolled a lot for this statement both inside Pakistan and all over the world. Everyone said that if two countries got independence at the same time and one country built a Ferrari-like economy through hard work, right policies and foresight and the other is still in a dumper state, then it is their own failure. I consider this statement of Asim Munir as a confession,' he added.

 “If we take it seriously and prepare accordingly, India is more than capable of giving a befitting response,” he said.

What did Pakistan's Asim Munir said?

In an event in Florida, US, Pakistan;s Army Chief Asim Munir made a 'weird' comparison between India and Pakistan. While he was trying to praise Pakistan as strong neighbor, his choice of words, ultimately led to major backlash. He compared  India to a "shining Mercedes" and Pakistan to a "dump truck".

'I am going to use a crude analogy to explain the situation. India is shining Mercedes coming on a highway like Ferrari, but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?' he said.

Asim Munir have made many controversial comments and remarks against India, during his visits to US. In one remark while addressing Pakistan diaspora in Tampa, he threatened India of a nuclear attack. He said, 'We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us.' 

He also said, 'We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, 10 missiles se faarigh kar denge (we will destroy it with 10 missiles). The Indus River is not the Indians’ family property. Humein missilon ki kami nahi hai, al-Hamdulillah (we don’t have a missile shortage, Praise be to God),' he added as quoted by reports.

ALSO READ: Rajnath Singh takes a jibe at Pakistan's Asim Munir over his 'dump truck' remark, says, 'A confession...

