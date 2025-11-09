Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's FIRST reaction to US President Trump's explosive claims on Pakistan's secret nuclear testing: 'Right action at right time...'

Amid US President Donald Trump's explosive claims about Pakistan and China 'secretly' carrying out nuclear missile tests, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued his first response and said that all nations have free will to act as they wish, but India is prepared for any future eventuality.

Amid US President Donald Trump's explosive claims about Pakistan and China 'secretly' carrying out nuclear missile tests, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued his first response and said that all nations have free will to act as they wish, but India is prepared for any future circumstances. When asked will India take any action against this, he responded that India do not take any step out of pressure.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rajnath Singh said, 'Those who want to test, let them; how can we stop them? Whatever happens, we are prepared for any eventuality. Let’s first see if they do it.'

And in an interview with Network18 Group, he said, 'Let them do it if they want to. Only the future will tell what India will do, we have nothing to say in this regard. Whether it’s Pakistan or America, whoever wants to do it, is doing it. India does not take any step out of fear or pressure. We will take whatever action India deems appropriate. We will take the right action at the right time.'

MEA's statement on Pakistan carrying out nuclear tests

MEA spokespeson Randhir Jaiswal at a media briefing said that it is Pkaistan's history of carrying out 'illegal nuclear activities' and India has taken note of Donald Trump's remarks about Pkaistan. He said , 'Clandestine and illegal nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan’s history, that is centered around decades of smuggling, export control violations, secret partnerships, AQ Khan network and further proliferation. In this backdrop, we have taken note of President Trump’s comment about Pakistan’s nuclear testing.'