Meet Deependra Garain, Indian restaurant owner who has become 'messiah' for earthquake survivors in Turkey

As earthquake-ravaged Turkey and Syria continue to recover from the devastation, an Indian restaurateur has emerged as a ray of hope in Turkey. For the past three days, 39-year-old Deependra Garain has welcomed over 30 civilians, many of whom are women and children, who were affected by this week's massive earthquake into his restaurant and hotels in the city of Nevsehir in Cappadocia, central Turkey.

On February 6, an earthquake that also shook western Asian countries like Syria and Turkey killed over 20,000 people overall. Numerous nations, including India, have sent humanitarian help and major emergency teams for rescue and recovery operations to the regions that have been impacted.

"Many civilians fled the quake-hit regions of Maras (Kahramanmaraş) and Hatay. There was no food, electricity, or water for them there. Coming to Cappadocia was difficult for them as temperatures are around -8 and -10 degrees Celsius," Garain, ThePrint reported.

The stranded citizens were allegedly given free lodging at Tekkaya Cave Hotel and Taru Cave Suites, according to Garain, a native of Madhya Pradesh. The earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria is thought to be the deadliest since Japan's 9.0-magnitude tremor in 2011.

'Namaste India,' a restaurant owned by Garain that serves Indian food and is close to the two hotels, has given regular meals to trapped citizens. According to Garain, on Wednesday, they fed about 65 individuals in the restaurant, including both hotel guests and non-guests. The other hotels and businesses in Cappadocia have begun to follow suit, he claimed.

Namaste India and the other two hotels were inaugurated by Garain almost six years ago. Prior to this, he worked as a chef at Dubai's Le Meridien and has a bachelor's degree in hospitality management. He moved to Turkey in 2016 and has since worked as a chef there.

Sanjay Verma, secretary (west) at the Ministry of External Affairs, stated during a press conference on Wednesday that this is the "biggest natural disaster to befall Turkey since 1939," when 30,000 people perished in a significant earthquake.

As part of "Operation Dost," the sixth Indian military aircraft carrying aid arrived in Turkey on Thursday morning. To support rescue efforts, several members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been sent to earthquake-affected areas.

