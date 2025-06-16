Israel has been India’s ally since a long time and with the same trust, it approached the latter with a proposal which was kept a secret. The proposal was prompted by fears regarding a possible “Islamic bomb."

It was the early 1980s when Israel asked India to launch a military strike on Pakistan's budding nuclear facility at Kahuta together.

The Times of India, citing investigative accounts, like Deception: Pakistan, the United States and the Global Nuclear Weapons Conspiracy by Adrian Levy and Catherine Scott-Clark, said that these accounts claim that Israel also proposed to have its F-16s and F-15s fighter jets stationed to Indian airbases in Jamnagar and Udhampur. It was a whole comprehensive plan which involved India in helping with refueling and support from its Jaguar aircraft, hoping to make a similar impact when it launched strikes on Iraq's Osirak nuclear reactor in 1981.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was said to have given a go-ahead at the start but shut down the risky operation weeks before execution. Afte her, the next prime minister Rajiv Gandhi completely abandoned it.

Iran’s big claim about Pakistan

Amid the ongoing Israel-Iran war, Pakistan has given a stern warning that it will launch a nuclear attack on Israel if it attacks Iran with a nuclear bomb. The alleged statement was given by Mohsen Rezae's remarks which has created more tensions for Israel as it has shown a strong support for Iran while also adding to the already volatile situation in the Middle East.

Rezaei, who is a senior officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and a member of Iran's National Security Council said, “Pakistan has assured us that if Israel uses a nuclear bomb on Iran, they will attack Israel with a nuclear bomb.” His claims came in an interview on the country’s television right when Israel had launched missile attack on Iran.

However, Pakistan has rejected such claims with the Defence Minister denying Razae’s statement clearing that the country gave no such assurance.