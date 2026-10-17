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Debt-ridden Pakistan awaits IMF bailout, set to head World Bank-IMF panel in 2027

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Debt-ridden Pakistan awaits IMF bailout, set to head World Bank-IMF panel in 2027

Pakistan to chair World Bank-IMF Development Committee in 2027 for first time since 1953, Ahad Khan Cheema announced as incoming chair at WBG-IMF annual meetings in Bangkok.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 12:27 PM IST

Debt-ridden Pakistan awaits IMF bailout, set to head World Bank-IMF panel in 2027
Pakistan set to head World Bank-IMF panel in 2027
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It will be the first time since 1953 that Islamabad will be heading the position, the country's ministry of economic affairs said on Friday, reported Dawn.

During the plenary session of the 2026 WBG-IMF annual meetings in Bangkok, Pakistan's governor to the World Bank, minister for economic affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, was formally announced as the incoming chair.

According to the ministry, the role would allow Pakistan to play a more active role in global economic and development discussions, while fostering cooperation and dialogue between member nations. It also described the appointment as a "historic milestone" for Islamabad.

Debt-ridden Pakistan awaits IMF bailout

The IMF staff and Pakistani authorities have reached an agreement on the latest reviews of its ongoing lending programmes, paving the way for a potential disbursement of approximately $1.2 billion. This is however, subject to approval by the Executive Board.

The two payments include, a $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), intended to ease balance-of-payments needs and advance economic reforms and a $1.4 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), which supports efforts to mitigate climate-related threats.

IMF's praise for India

The Indian economy is expected to grow at 7 per cent in 2026-27 and 2027-28, retaining its status as the world's fastest-growing economy, the IMF said on Tuesday.

"In a world filled with uncertainty, India offers the assurance of reliability and stability," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi.

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