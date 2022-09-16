Death toll in devastating Pakistan floods over 1500, receives over 100 international flights of relief items

File Photo

According to the latest figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority, the floods in Pakistan, the worst in the past 30 years, have killed 1,508 people, injured more than 12,000 others, and left thousands homeless since mid-June.

A third of the country is submerged in water and one in every seven persons is badly affected by the floods that have led to an estimated USD 12 billion in losses that have left about 78,000 square kilometres (21 million acres) of crops under water.

On Thursday, the country's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that Pakistan has received a total of 100 international flights carrying relief items for flood victims since August 28.

READ | What is Samarkand, where PM Modi reached for SCO Summit 2022, famous for?

The humanitarian relief goods include food items, tents, blankets, medical supplies, survival and hygiene equipment, and high-capacity water pumps.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that devastating floods have caused immense damage with the communication system, crops, houses, and roads completely destroyed in parts of Pakistan, Xinhua news agency reported.

The federal government has allocated 70 billion rupees (nearly $295.5 million) for the victims, while 24 billion rupees have already been distributed to the flood victims, the Prime Minister added on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the US has provided over USD 53 million this year alone to support disaster resilience and flood response in Pakistan, the White House said Thursday.

READ | SCO summit: PM Modi shares stage with China's Xi Jinping for first time since Ladakh standoff

"We've provided a total of USD 53.1 million this year alone to support disaster resilience and flood response in Pakistan. Additionally, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is airlifting 41,200 kitchen sheets, 1,500 rolls of plastic sheeting, 35,000 plastic tarps, and 8,700 shelter fixing kits helping more than 300,000 people with shelter and household needs," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), she said, has deployed a disaster assistance response team to lead the US government's continuing humanitarian response efforts in Pakistan and has deployed technical experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to assist with the public health impacts of the flood.