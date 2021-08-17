Death toll from Haiti earthquake reaches 1,419

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday climbed to 1,419, Xinhua reported citing authorities.

The quake destroyed 2,868 homes and damaged another 5,410, officials from the agency said. The destruction has also pushed hospitals to the brink and blocked roads that would carry vital supplies.

"When it comes to medical needs, this is our biggest urgency. We have started to send medications and medical personnel to the facilities that are affected," Prime Minister Ariel Henry said.

"For the people who need urgent special care, we have evacuated a certain number of them, and we will evacuate some more today and tomorrow," the prime minister added.

The earthquake struck at 8:30 a.m. about 10 kilometres deep, with its epicentre about 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud in the southwest part of the country.