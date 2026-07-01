Death toll crosses 1,300: Why Europe records fewer extremely hot days despite rising temperatures?

Europe is experiencing one of its worst summers on record, with heatwaves shattering temperature records, melting roads and pushing the death toll past 1,300. Amid the rising temperatures, the United Nations Organisation (UNO) has called it a "dress rehearsal".

Deaths in Europe link to extreme heatwave and rising temperatures have crossed 1,300

Europe is experiencing one of its worst summers on record, with heatwaves shattering temperature records, melting roads and pushing the death toll past 1,500. Amid the rising temperatures, the United Nations Organisation (UNO) has called it a "dress rehearsal".

This has reignited concerns over climate change while raising several questions:

-Why temperatures around 42-43 degrees considered more dangerous in Europe than in India?

-Why has Europe traditionally relied less on air conditioners despite increasingly scorching summers?

-And, why Europe still sees fewer extremely hot days than many parts of the world?