'Death to Trump': Scotland-bound EasyJet flight diverted after passenger makes bomb threat, watch viral video

An EasyJet flight scheduled from England to Scotland on Sunday was diverted after a passenger threatened to bomb the plane. A purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the man shouting "Allahu Akbar" before other passengers take hold of him and pin him down. Allahu Akbar is an Arabic phrase that translates to "God is greatest." In the footage, the man can be seen standing in the aisle of the aircraft and shouting "death to America" and "death to Trump," referring to the US president who is currently on a visit to the United Kingdom.

What is the police doing?

The purported video further shows fellow passengers in a state of fear and shock as the man continues his chants. The 41-year-old man was arrested by the police after the flight landed in the Scottish city of Glasgow, the BBC reported. Police Scotland said in a statement that the footage was being examined by counter-terrorism officials, as per the report. The incident comes weeks after a 21-year-old Indian-origin man was arrested in the United States after he attacked a fellow passenger and passed disturbing statements on board a commercial plane.

What did EasyJet say?

EasyJet has reportedly issued a statement confirming the incident. "Flight EZY609 from Luton to Glasgow this morning was met by police on arrival in Glasgow, where they boarded the aircraft and removed a passenger due to their behaviour onboard," a spokesperson for the British airline said. According to a report by The Sun newspaper, flight attendants checked the man's bag and did not find any suspicious items.



