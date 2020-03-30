'Death rate likely to peak in 2 weeks': Trump extends social distance guidelines till April 30 amid COVID-19 spread

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (March 29) extended the COVID-19 precautionary guidelines, including social distancing, until April 30 as he thinks the peak death rate in the country due to the virus is likely to hit in two weeks.

Trump told reporters at a televised White House news conference that he has made the made move after receiving advice from his two top public health advisors, who are also members of the White House Task Force on COVID-19: Dr Deborah Bix and Dr Anthony Fauci.

"They demonstrate that the mitigation measures we are putting in place may significantly reduce the number of new infections and ultimately the number of fatalities," Trump said during his 2nd Rose Garden press conference on coronavirus.

"I want the American people to know that your selfless inspiring and valiant efforts are saving countless lives. You are making the difference. The modelling estimates that the peak and death rate is likely to hit in two weeks," he added.

The US has the most cases with over 142,000, followed by Italy at 97,689, China at 81,999 and Spain at 80,110. Italy has recorded the highest number of deaths with 10,779, followed by Spain's death toll of 6,803, China's 3,300 and Iran's 2,640.

In the state of New York alone, nearly 60,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported with around 965 deaths. The total death toll in the US is currently 2489.

The POTUS also revealed that the new social guidelines measure to contain the coronavirus outbreak will be announced on April 1.

"We can expect that by June 1 we will be well on our way to recovery we think by June 1," Trump said.

Worldwide, coronavirus cases continue to rise dramatically, with the number of infections crossing 7 lakh on Sunday. The global death toll has crossed the 33,000-mark.

Speaking on how freezer trucks are being brought to a city hospital in New York, Trump added: "I have been watching them bring in trailer trucks, freezer trucks -- they are freezer trucks because they can't handle the bodies there are so many of them."