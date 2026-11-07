Deadly shooting rocks Poland's Krakow market square: What happened and how police responded

The attacker opened fire at Poland's Krakow Main Market Square, leaving five people dead and dozens injured. Here's what happened.

In a deadly shooting incident in Poland, at least five people were initially reported killed and nearly a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire at Krakow's Main Market Square on Saturday, November 7. According to the Malopolska Police, the attacker opened fire indiscriminately from a moving vehicle into crowds near Slawkowska Street. Now, according to a report by the BBC, six people have been killed, including four women and two men, and at least 15 are injured. The report further states that the shooting took place at around 15:00 local time (14:00 GMT).

Police shoot attacker during response

''Five people were killed and a dozen or so injured in the incident in the Main Market Square. The perpetrator was shot by police officers and is currently being taken to hospital. Emergency services are still working at the scene,'' the Malopolska Police wrote on X.

In a separate statement on X, the City of Krakow confirmed the casualties and urged residents and visitors to stay away from areas where police officers and emergency responders were operating.

Polish President expresses concern, offers condolences

After the incident, Polish President Karol Nawrocki expressed concern over the shooting and extended his condolences to the victims and their families. ''I am deeply concerned by reports of the tragic events in central Kraków. My thoughts are with the victims, those injured and their families. I remain in contact with the relevant services and expect a full explanation of the circumstances surrounding these tragic events. The head of the National Security Bureau is on his way to Kraków. The safety of Poles is an absolute priority!'' he wrote on X.

Z ogromnym niepokojem przyjmuję doniesienia o tragicznych wydarzeniach w centrum Krakowa. Moje myśli są z ofiarami, poszkodowanymi i ich rodzinami. Pozostaję w kontakcie z odpowiednimi służbami i oczekuję pełnego wyjaśnienia okoliczności tych dramatycznych wydarzeń. Szef Biura Bezpieczeństwa Narodowego jest w drodze do Krakowa. Bezpieczeństwo Polaków jest absolutnym priorytetem! November 7, 2026

Donald Tusk says police are investigating the attack

Polih PM Donald Tusk also said that he is getting updates from the Interior Minister regarding the situation. ''I am being kept informed by the Minister of the Interior about the situation in Kraków following the tragic shooting. The police are investigating the background and all the circumstances of the attack,'' he wrote.

Jestem na bieżąco informowany przez ministra spraw wewnętrznych o sytuacji w Krakowie po tragicznej strzelaninie. Policja bada tło i wszystkie okoliczności zamachu. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) November 7, 2026

In another post, he extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims. ''My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic attack in Kraków. The highest praise for the heroic police officers who risked their lives. And a heartfelt appeal to politicians of all stripes: do not exploit this tragedy. We will establish all the circumstances of this crime,'' Tusk wrote.