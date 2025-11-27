Deadliest Hong Kong high-rise building fire in decades claims 44 lives, hundreds missing

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Nifty hits all-time high, surges past 26,277 points after 14 months; know what is driving the rally?

Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC shooting

Palash Muchhal's cousin breaks her silence amid cheating rumours, sudden wedding delay with Smriti Mandhana: 'You all should not judge him without...'

Big gold haul in this state: Mine with 222 tonnes of pure gold found in....

Stranger Things Season 5 India Release: When to watch acclaimed series that Netflix is releasing in three parts; Check release timeline, episode titles, other details

Netflix down in US, India? Thousands of users experience outage as Stranger Things season finale releases

Donald Trump says he's not inviting South Africa to 2026 G-20 summit in Miami

White House Shooting: Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard members in Washington DC

US President Donald Trump's FIRST reaction after two National Guard soldiers shot near White House, says, 'The animal..., pay steep price...'

2 Guardsmen critical after shooting near White House, Trump orders 500 additional National Guard troops to DC

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nifty hits all-time high, surges past 26,277 points after 14 months; know what is driving the rally?

Nifty hits all-time high, surges past 26,277 points after 14 months; know what i

Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC shooting

Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC

Palash Muchhal's cousin breaks her silence amid cheating rumours, sudden wedding delay with Smriti Mandhana: 'You all should not judge him without...'

Palash Muchhal's cousin breaks her silence amid cheating rumours

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Imran Khan's sister Noreen? Dragged by her hair, alleges ‘brutality by police’

Who is Imran Khan's sister Noreen? Dragged by her hair, alleges ‘brutality by po

Andrea Kevichusa, Jaideep Ahlawat's love interest in The Family Man 3, made Bollwyood debut in this film, it bombed at box office, hero was...

The Family Man 3 actress Andrea Kevichusa's first film bombed at box office

Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's all you need to know about his relationships

Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's al

HomeWorld

WORLD

Deadliest Hong Kong high-rise building fire in decades claims 44 lives, hundreds missing

Authorities revealed early Thursday that three men have been arrested in connection with the incident -- two directors and a consultant from a construction company.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 06:55 AM IST

Deadliest Hong Kong high-rise building fire in decades claims 44 lives, hundreds missing
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A devastating fire has torn through several high-rise apartment blocks in a Hong Kong housing complex, killing at least 44 people and leaving hundreds of people missing, CNN reported, citing an official statement.

Firefighters have been struggling to reach residents stranded on upper floors as the blaze continues to rage.

Authorities revealed early Thursday that three men have been arrested in connection with the incident -- two directors and a consultant from a construction company.

Police accused them of "gross negligence" after investigators discovered the company's name on highly flammable polystyrene boards found blocking windows in some apartments, according to CNN.

Officials also suspect that other construction materials at the site -- such as protective nets, canvas sheets, and plastic coverings -- did not meet required safety standards.

Seven of the eight towers in the complex, which houses many elderly residents, were still burning hours after the fire first broke out. The fire is now believed to be Hong Kong's deadliest in nearly 30 years, surpassing even the infamous 1996 Garley Building blaze that killed 41 people.

The inferno, centred in the Tai Po district, has been burning for roughly 16 hours, with firefighters focusing their efforts on three of the worst-affected towers. They say the flames in four other buildings have been brought "under control," though not fully extinguished.

Questions are mounting about how the fire spread so quickly. Andy Yeung, Director of Fire Services, said crews noticed polystyrene boards blocking windows in multiple units, a detail he called highly unusual, as per CNN.

"These polystyrene boards are extremely inflammable, and the fire spread very rapidly," he said.

"Their presence was unusual, so we have referred the incident to the police for further enquiries," Yeung added.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said the city's housing authorities will also examine whether the protective layers coating the buildings during refurbishment were sufficiently fire-resistant. "We will hold those accountable in accordance with the laws and regulations," he said.

Officials are also looking at the role of bamboo scaffolding, commonly used to wrap Hong Kong buildings during construction or repair work, which has previously been cited as a factor in the spread of fires. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nifty hits all-time high, surges past 26,277 points after 14 months; know what is driving the rally?
Nifty hits all-time high, surges past 26,277 points after 14 months; know what i
Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC shooting
Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC
Palash Muchhal's cousin breaks her silence amid cheating rumours, sudden wedding delay with Smriti Mandhana: 'You all should not judge him without...'
Palash Muchhal's cousin breaks her silence amid cheating rumours
Big gold haul in this state: Mine with 222 tonnes of pure gold found in....
Big gold haul in this state: Mine with 222 tonnes of pure gold found in....
Stranger Things Season 5 India Release: When to watch acclaimed series that Netflix is releasing in three parts; Check release timeline, episode titles, other details
Stranger Things Season 5 India Release: When to watch acclaimed series that...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Imran Khan's sister Noreen? Dragged by her hair, alleges ‘brutality by police’
Who is Imran Khan's sister Noreen? Dragged by her hair, alleges ‘brutality by po
Andrea Kevichusa, Jaideep Ahlawat's love interest in The Family Man 3, made Bollwyood debut in this film, it bombed at box office, hero was...
The Family Man 3 actress Andrea Kevichusa's first film bombed at box office
Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's all you need to know about his relationships
Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's al
Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal controversy EXPLAINED: Hospitalisation, wedding postponement, infidelity rumours, here's what we know so far
Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal controversy EXPLAINED: Hospitalisation, wedding p
Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church in his hometown; See Pics
Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement