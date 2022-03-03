'Dead or alive': Russian businessman puts Rs 7.5 crore bounty on Putin's head

Russia's attack on Ukraine is receiving criticism not just from the countries world over but also from within. During the start of the war we saw large number of anti-war protests from many Russian cities. Many Russian sports persons and celebrities are saying 'NO' to war. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been isolated in the world.

Meanwhile, Alex Konanykhin, a well-known businessman in Moscow, has announced a huge reward for the person who arrests the Russian President dead or alive. Konanikhin says that if someone arrests Russian President Vladimir Putin, he will give him a reward of seven and a half million rupees which is Rs 7.5 crores.

Alex Konanykhin has written this post on Linkedin. A photo of Vladimir Putin is also attached with this post. In the post, he wrote, "I promise to pay USD 1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws."

He further wrote, "Putin is not the President of Russia. They blew up many apartments, buildings in Russia as part of a special operation. After this he did not conduct elections, the Constitution was blown up. They got their opponents killed."

"As an ethnic Russian and a Russian citizen, I see it as my moral duty to facilitate the denazification of Russia. I will continue my assistance to Ukraine in its heroic efforts to withstand the onslaught of Putin's Orda," added the businessman. The Russian word Orda means 'horde', a predatory and plundering gang.

In the past also Alex Konanykhin has had a tensed relation with the Russian government. According to an article in the Washington Post published in 1996, Alex studied at the Moscow Physics and Technical Institute, but his studies were banned. After this he started the Student Construction Cooperative. He also did many other businesses. These include banking, stocks, and real estate. By the age of 25, he had 100 firms.