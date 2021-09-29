Headlines

World

Dead body found with winning lottery ticket worth Rs 33 lakh

While no foul play was suspected earlier, the recent finding of the lottery ticket has prompted the local police to reopen the case.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2021, 06:46 PM IST

The corpse of a 57-year-old man was discovered swept dead at a beach in Canada on Friday, September 24. Recognised as Gregory Jarvis, the man’s dead body carried a jackpot price – a winning lottery ticket worth $45,000 (over Rs 33 lakh) kept in his wallet.

The incident took place on the shores of Huron County which lies in the Canadian province of Ontario. The police believe that the man lost his balance and accidently banged his skull while tying up his boat and fell in the water. While no foul play was suspected earlier, the recent finding of the lottery ticket has created quite a buzz and also prompted the local police to reopen investigation in the case.

As per Canadian media reports, the man, who is from the US state of Michigan, had won the $45,000 lottery playing a game called "The Jack" earlier this month. The post-mortem report of the dead body had concluded that the death was a result of drowning.

As per local authorities, the lottery winnings will be handed over to the dead man’s kin.

