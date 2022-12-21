DEA seizes over 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl, enough to kill every American

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced on Tuesday that it has seized over 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl this year in an effort to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic in the United States. The seizures, which include 50.6 million pills laced with the highly potent synthetic opioid and 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder, were described by DEA Administrator Anne Milgram as "enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American."

Fentanyl is easily transported across borders and is frequently mixed with other drugs, including powdered cocaine, as well as prescription drugs like Xanax, Percocet, and OxyContin. It has played a significant role in the sharp increase of opioid overdose deaths among teens during the pandemic. A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that deaths from opioid overdoses in teens ages 14 to 18 rose by 94 per cent between 2019 and 2020, and by an additional 20 per cent between 2020 and 2021. Fentanyl was a factor in 77 per cent of adolescent overdose deaths in 2021 and was responsible for a 350 per cent increase in fentanyl-related overdose deaths between 2019 and 2020.

The DEA's seizures represent only a small portion of the illegal drugs entering the US. Last October, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 1,825.72 pounds of fentanyl at ports of entry along the southern border, on track to exceed the 11,904 pounds seized in the previous year. It is estimated that only 5-10 per cent of illegal fentanyl entering the US is being intercepted, primarily at official crossings in commercial trucks and passenger vehicles.

Drug traffickers often press the drug into tablets designed to resemble prescription pain pills or mix it into powder mixtures sought by opioid users seeking stronger doses. Some drug dealers in the US also lace methamphetamine, cocaine, and other illegal drugs with fentanyl powder to increase potency and attract more customers.

The DEA issued notifications last month informing the public that 6 out of 10 illegal fentanyl tablets sold on American streets now contain a potentially fatal amount of the narcotic, up from 4 out of 10 the previous year. The increased potency of tablets has made them even more dangerous for first-time users or those who are unaware they are consuming fentanyl. Fentanyl pills sold on the streets are often made to look like real prescription medications, but only contain filler and fentanyl.

The DEA advises against buying any prescription drugs through social media sites and emphasizes that the only safe medications are those prescribed by a trusted medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist. The DEA is now providing a regularly updated tally of fentanyl seizures to track the amount of the drug being confiscated.