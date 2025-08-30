Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Days after Trump slaps 50 percent tariff on India, NTY report makes SHOCKING claim, says, 'Weeks after June phone call...'

Weeks after the June phone call in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly conveyed to US President Donald Trump that at no point during Operation Sindoor was there any discussion, on an India-U.S.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 10:59 PM IST

Days after Trump slaps 50 percent tariff on India, NTY report makes SHOCKING claim, says, 'Weeks after June phone call...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Image/PTI)
Weeks after the June phone call in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly conveyed to US President Donald Trump that at no point during Operation Sindoor was there any discussion, on an India-U.S. Trade Deal, or any proposal for a mediation by the U.S. between India and Pakistan, Trump startled India by announcing that imports from the country would be subjected to a tariff of 25 percent, New York Times said in a report on Saturday and noted that he slapped India with an additional 25 percent tariff for buying Russian oil, adding up to a crushing 50 percent.

The report said that PM Modi told President Trump that the US involvement had nothing to do with the ceasefire and this had been settled directly between India and Pakistan. It said President Trump contends that he used trade as leverage to get the two sides to stop fighting and India has denied that. The New York Times report said that President Trump, frustrated by the tariff negotiations, reached out to PM Modi several times, according to two people briefed on the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss them publicly.

The report, citing the two people, said that PM Modi did not respond to those requests. It also said that White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly denied that President Trump had reached out.President Trump imposed 25 per cent tariff on India in July and later imposed 25 per cent secondary tariff which came into effect on August 27. The NYT report said that PM Modi and Trump spoke in June during a 35-minute call while Trump was flying back on Air Force One from a G7 summit in Canada.

India has termed the US decision on tariffs as "extremely unfortunate". "The United States has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia. 2. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India. 3. It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," MEA spokesperson said in a statement."We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," it added.

In his statement on June 18 on the telephone conversation between PM Modi and US President, Foreign Secretary Vikarm Misri said that Prime Minister Modi "clearly conveyed to President Trump that at no point during this entire sequence of events was there any discussion, at any level, on an India-U.S. Trade Deal, or any proposal for a mediation by the U.S. between India and Pakistan"."The discussion to cease military action took place directly between India and Pakistan through the existing channels of communication between the two armed forces, and it was initiated at Pakistan's request. Prime Minister Modi firmly stated that India does not and will never accept mediation. There is complete political consensus in India on this matter," he said. 

"President Trump listened carefully to the points conveyed by the Prime Minister and expressed his support for India's fight against terrorism. Prime Minister Modi also stated that India no longer views terrorism as a proxy war, but as a war itself, and that India's Operation Sindoor is still ongoing. President Trump enquired if Prime Minister Modi could stop over in the U.S. on his way back from Canada. Due to prior commitments, Prime Minister Modi expressed his inability to do so. Both leaders agreed to make efforts to meet in the near future," it added.

Misri said President Trump and Prime Minister Modi also discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. Both leaders agreed that for peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, direct dialogue between the two parties is essential, and continued efforts should be made to facilitate this.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

 

