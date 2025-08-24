Add DNA as a Preferred Source
World

WORLD

Days after Trump-Putin meet, Russian Defence Ministry makes BIG claim of capturing two villages of Ukraine's Donetsk

Russian Defence forces claimed that they captured two settlements in the 1,000-km front line in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Russia claims to have seize THESE two villages in Ukraine's land.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 07:03 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Days after Trump-Putin meet, Russian Defence Ministry makes BIG claim of capturing two villages of Ukraine's Donetsk
(Image: Reuters)
On Saturday, Russian Defence forces claimed that they captured two settlements in the 1,000-km front line in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, as per reports. In a statement, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the villages of Seredne and Kleban Byk came under Russian control following operations conducted by the Southern and Western groups of forces.  The ministry also claimed that Russian forces struck a Ukrainian military-industrial complex and temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign fighters across 143 locations.

Additionally, Russian air defence successfully countered Ukrainian air attacks and shot down four guided aerial bombs and 160 drones over the past week, Anadolu News Agency reported, citing the statement from the Defence Ministry.

Ukrainian President talks with South African President

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and told him that he is ready to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a post on X, he said, "I spoke with President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, at his request. I informed about the joint diplomatic efforts with our partners and the productive meetings with President Trump in Washington."

"I reaffirmed my readiness for any format of meeting with the head of Russia. However, we see that Moscow is once again trying to drag everything out even further. It is important that the Global South sends relevant signals and pushes Russia toward peace," he added.

US President's sanction threats to Russia

Russia claiming to capture settlements in Ukraine comes amid the peace talks between both nations, brokered by the US president Donald Trump, to put an end to the war. Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump renewed a threat on Friday to impose sanctions on Russia if there is no progress towards a peaceful settlement in Ukraine in two weeks, showing frustration at Moscow a week after his warm meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there is no agenda for a potential summit between Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom he accused of saying "no to everything", as per Al Jazeera.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Donald Trump makes BIG statement Russia-Ukraine war, 'In two weeks we are going to...', threatens to take these actions against Russia

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
