Days after Russia's warning, Donald Trump clarifies on Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine, 'Can't deplete...'

WORLD
Days after Russia's warning to the US regarding the supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, President Donald Trump expressed doubts over giving Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, clarifying that Washington could not "deplete" its own stock. Early Friday, Trump also announced his second meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a day before he met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.
Before his latest statement, Trump had said that the US has "a lot of Tomahawks", but on Thursday, he went back on his words and said that the US has a restricted number of stockpiles and may not have anymore missiles to offer. "We have a lot of them, but we need them," he said. "I mean, we can't deplete our country."
Trump told reporters that he talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the scope of providing Ukraine with the Tomahawks, but the latter didn't like the idea, according to AFP.
Early this week, Trump opined that the US may offer long-range missiles to Ukraine. When asked by reporters on Air Force One whether he would provide Kyiv with Tomahawks, Trump responded with, "We'll see... I may", signaling a probability. He described the missiles as a "new step of aggression" in Ukraine's war with Russia. He also clarified his stance, saying, "I might tell them (Russia) that if the war is not settled, that we may very well (send Tomahawks to Kyiv), we may not, but we may do it." He added, "Do they (Russia) want Tomahawks going in their direction? I don't think so."
The Russian government on Sunday said it was seriously concerned about the possibility of the United States supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. There has been buzz the US may provide the power missiles to Ukraine amid its war with Russia. Russian government spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a state television reporter, " "Just imagine: a long-range missile is launched and is flying, and we know that it could be nuclear. What should the Russian Federation think? Just how should Russia react? Military experts overseas should understand this," he said in remarks published last Sunday.