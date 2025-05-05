He made this statement in response to a journalist’s question during an interview. The journalist had asked if he would pick up a gun and fight if war broke out.

A Pakistani Member of Parliament from former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has sparked controversy with his comment about what he would do if war broke out between India and Pakistan. Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, who is also a lawyer for Imran Khan, said he would leave for England instead of going to the frontline. He made this statement in response to a journalist’s question during an interview. The journalist had asked if he would pick up a gun and fight if war broke out. Marwat simply replied, “If war breaks out, I will go to England.”

His comments come at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan are very high. Last month, 26 tourists were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. India says the terrorists had links to Pakistan.

In response to the attack, India has taken several steps, including banning Pakistani visas and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, accusing Pakistan of supporting terrorism.

Reacting to Marwat’s statement, BJP said it shows that even Pakistani leaders do not trust their own army. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari told news agency ANI that many Pakistani ministers have already booked flights for their families to leave the country in case a war begins.

“Pakistan knows it cannot match India’s defence capabilities,” Bhandari said. “Even the people of Pakistan believe that Prime Minister Modi will give a strong reply.”

There are speculations that India may respond firmly to the recent terror attack, similar to past actions. In 2019, after 40 Indian soldiers were killed in Pulwama, India carried out an airstrike on a terrorist camp in Balakot, Pakistan. In 2016, Indian forces launched a surgical strike across the Line of Control after 19 soldiers were killed in Uri.