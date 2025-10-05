Days after Manchester synagogue attack, Mosque set ablaze in UK with two men inside, police suspects hate crime, doorbell video emerges

Days after a deadly attack outside a synagogue in Manchester, a mosque in Peacehaven, near Brighton on England's south coast was set ablaze on Saturday night. Police have launched investigation and treating it as a hate crime.

Emergency services were called around 9:50 PM after reports of a fire at the Peacehaven mosque, as per Sussex Police. Sussex Police said, "Sussex Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and there is no place for hate across the county."

Two people reportedly inside

The fire has caused damaged to the mosque's front entrance. The cars parked outside were also burnt and damaged. No casualties have been reported.

As CNN reported, Two people, mosque’s chairman and a fellow worshipper, both in their 60s, were inside the building. They managed to escape after they heart a loud bang and saw high flames.

Doorbell footage emerges

The Doorbell video showed moments when this incident occured. Two perosns were caught on the video footage, with one person on the steps at the entrance of the mosque with another person standing at the bottom. These men wearing balaclavas attempted to force open the mosque’s door on Saturday night. Then they poured gasoline on the steps. In the video it is shown that after the fire broke out and someone runs to safety from inside the building. The blaze was later put out by the fire service.