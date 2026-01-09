Days after abduction of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, US President Donald Trump's BIG statement on international laws says, 'I don’t need…’

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Air quality remains ' very poor', AQI reaches..., IMD issues yellow alert for fog; flight operations disrupted
WORLD
Donald Trump told the New York Times that his own judgment, not international law, limits US power. He spoke on NATO, Greenland ownership, Europe’s defence spending and claimed China would avoid action against Taiwan during his presidency.
US President Donald Trump, in a recent interview with The New York Times, made remarks that raised questions about the role of international law in guiding American foreign policy. Speaking candidly, Trump suggested that his own judgment, rather than global legal frameworks, ultimately defines the limits of US power.
When asked whether there were boundaries to his authority on the global stage, Trump responded that his personal morality and mindset were the only restraints. He dismissed the binding nature of international law, stating that he did not rely on it, while adding that he had no intention of causing harm. However, he later clarified that while his administration does follow international law, the interpretation of those rules would be decided by the United States itself.
Trump’s comments appeared to underline a belief that Washington should determine when and how global norms apply, rather than being constrained by external institutions or agreements.
On the sensitive issue of China and Taiwan, Trump claimed confidence that Chinese President Xi Jinping would avoid aggressive action against Taiwan during his time in office. Acknowledging that Beijing views Taiwan as a separatist concern, Trump said he had clearly communicated his opposition to any forceful move.
He further suggested that China might consider such actions only after a change in US leadership, asserting that his presidency acted as a deterrent against escalation in the region.
When questioned about whether safeguarding NATO or acquiring Greenland was a higher priority, Trump avoided a direct answer but admitted the situation could involve difficult choices. He stressed that ownership of territory holds strategic and psychological value, arguing that control provides advantages that treaties or leases cannot.
According to Trump, possession offers leverage and capabilities that formal agreements alone fail to deliver, reinforcing his long-standing interest in Greenland.
Trump also addressed relations with Europe, stating that while cooperation would continue, European nations needed to take greater responsibility for their own defence. He reiterated his claim that he pressured NATO allies to increase defence spending and argued that Russia’s primary concern remains the United States, not Europe.
He further claimed that without his leadership, Russia would have already gained full control of Ukraine.
Echoing Trump’s position, US Vice President JD Vance recently urged European leaders to take Trump’s comments on Greenland seriously. Vance cited growing interest from hostile powers and highlighted Greenland’s importance to global missile defence, warning that the US may be forced to act if Europe fails to strengthen its security posture.