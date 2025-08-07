Twitter
WORLD

Day after Trump slaps India with additional 25 percent tariff, China issues BIG statement, says, 'Give the bully...'

A day after US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25 percent tariff on India for trading with Russia, the Chinese ambassador to New Delhi took a sharp jibe at him, calling him a bully.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 05:11 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump and Chinse President Xi Jinping (From left to right)

Xu Feihong, Chinese ambassador to New Delhi, on Thursday, i.e., August 7, criticised US President Donald Trump, a day after he imposed an additional 25 percent on Indian goods over the nation's oil trade with Russia. The total levy on India now stands at 50 percent. 

Taking a sharp jibe at Donald Trump, Xu Feihong called him a "bully" and posted on social media X. "Give the bully an inch, he will take a mile," he wrote without mentioning any name, sharing a snippet from a recent phone call between Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and the Brazilian president's chief advisor.

During the conversation, the Chinese foreign minister had reportedly said using tariffs to suppress other nations violates the UN charter and weakens the rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed a fresh executive order slapping an additional 25 percent tariff on imports from India, citing New Delhi's business with Russia. This brings the total levy to 50 per cent. With the new tariffs, India and Brazil are the countries with the highest levies at 50 percent. The tariffs will take effect 21 days after the executive order is issued.

According to the executive order, the White House has stated that the Indian government is importing Russian crude oil or petroleum products either directly or via intermediaries. In response, India called the move "unfortunate", terming it as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable". The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has declared that the government will take all necessary actions to protect the national interests.

'Will have to pay a heavy price' 

In a strong message against the tariffs imposed by the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India will prioritise its interests and would not make compromises in order to protect its farmers, fishermen, and dairy sector, even if doing so came at a high cost. When US President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on India for its ongoing purchases of Russian oil, his comments were perceived as a direct response.

Speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in Delhi, PM Narendra Modi said, “For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it.”

