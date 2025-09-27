Day after Netanyahu's 'must finish job' remark at UNGA, Israeli strikes kill 38 in Gaza

At least 38 people, including nine from the same family, lost their lives in fresh Israeli strikes and gunfire in Gaza on Saturday, i.e., September 27.

At least 38 people, including nine from the same family, lost their lives in fresh Israeli strikes and gunfire in Gaza on Saturday, i.e., September 27. This comes a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), noted that Tel Aviv "must finish job" against Hamas, as he criticised many Western countries for having recognised the Palestinian state.

According to the officials, the strikes were carried out in central and northern Gaza. Officials at the Al-Ahly Hospital, where the bodies of the deceased were brought, said the strikes were conducted at the Nuseirat refugee camp, Shati refugee camp, and the Tufah neighbourhood in Gaza, as per media reports.

'Remember October 7'

While addressing the UNGA, Israeli PM Netanyahu condemned Hamas's October 7, asserting "we remember the date". "Much of the world no longer remembers October 7. But we remember," he said. The Israeli premier also attacked world leaders, accusing them of "appeasing evil rather than supporting Israel".

Without mentioning names, Netanyahu added that many leaders who condemn Israel in public, "thank us behind closed doors". Moreover, he sent a clear message to the Western leaders, saying, "Israel will not allow you to shove a terror state down our throats."

He also took a swipe at countries, including Australia, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom (UK) for recognising the Palestinian state, saying it would only "encourage terrorism against Jews and against innocent people everywhere.

