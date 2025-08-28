Day after Donald Trump's 50% tariff comes in effect, Russia hits back at US’ ‘Modi’s War’ remark, says, ‘If oil is cheap...’

Day after Donald Trump's 50% tariff comes in effect, President Donald Trump’s senior counsellor Peter Navarro’s scathing allegation of “Modi’s war” met with Russia's defence as The First Secretary at the Russian Embassy said that it is not about funding war.

As the United States has taken an anti-India stance since President Donald Trump’s 50% tariff on Indian goods, Peter Navarro’s scathing allegation of “Modi’s war”, accusing India of fueling the war in Ukraine, suggests the country’s mindset according to which India is being selfish by aligning with Russia. Supporting India-Russia oil trade, the latter hit back with a solid remark. The First Secretary at the Russian Embassy in India rejected the US’s claims that India's buying the discounted Russian crude is supporting the war in Ukraine.

Talking to Times Now, he said, “If oil is cheap, you buy it. This is an economic relationship between two countries. This is not about funding war. The two countries should engage in economic ties.”

What did Navarro say?

In an interview to Bloomberg Television on Wednesday, August 27, Navarro, who serves as President Donald Trump’s senior counsellor for trade and manufacturing, alleged that the Ukraine conflict is “Modi's war”, as he accused India of fueling the conflict by purchasing crude oil from Russia. He also said that the “road to peace” directly runs “right through New Delhi”. His claims extended to the extent of accusing India of “helping feed the Russian war machine”.

He further claimed, “What’s troubling to me is that the Indians are so arrogant about this. They say, ‘Oh, we don’t have higher tariffs. Oh, it’s our sovereignty. We can buy oil from anyone we want… India, you’re the biggest democracy in the world, OK, act like one.”

Donald Trump’s 50% tariff on India

Trump's 50% tariffs on India came into effect on August 27 pushing India’s economy in difficult waters. However, India is still hopeful of negotiations. Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has said that the latest tariff measures by US President Donald Trump is a “wake-up call” for India. “Trump's tariffs must be a wake-up call for India. The irony is striking: the US is actively negotiating with Russia and China, the latter being the largest buyer of Russian oil, yet chooses to target India with tariffs instead. Let us be clear, this is not about Russian oil. It is about India's energy security and strategic autonomy, which we should never compromise.”

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Tariffs News: How will India's overall exports grow despite US losses?

FAQs

Q1: What did US accuse India of?

The US has been continuously targeting India of doing oil trade with Russia and thereby accusing it of fueling the war. Navarro made a reckless statement that India “is getting in bed with authoritarians” in a reference to China. Kevin Hasset accused India of “intransigence” in opening its markets to US products.

Q2: What warnings did US give to India?

Donald Trump's top economic advisor Kevin Hassett warned that if India fails to curb its crude oil trade with Russia, the US President will not ease his stance on the tariffs imposed on Indian goods.

Summary:

-US has been accusing and issuing warnings against India

-It is building pressure on India to stop buying Russian oil.

-Donald Trump’s 50% tariff have come into effect on August 27.