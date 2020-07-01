Day after being asked to resign, Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli calls cabinet meeting

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday called a cabinet meeting to hold consultations with sitting ministers, a day after leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) asked him to resign with immediate effect.

The senior leaders, including co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Nepal, Jhalanath Khanal, and Bamdev Gautam, asked the Prime Minister to step down from the post citing his 'failure' over various issues.

According to the Himalayan Times, the Standing Committee meeting of NCP held on Tuesday got heated up as Oli's recent controversial statements on India, among other things, was put on the table for discussion.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli calls cabinet meeting for today morning to hold consultations with sitting ministers. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/eXihYfVJoM — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

Khanal said that the Prime Minister promoted factional interests in the party and worked only to fulfill his personal interests.

He said that Oli failed to bring sound policies and programmes and followed capitalist policies in the past three years, ignoring the goals of socialism that his party was committed to.

A Standing Committee member, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that Dahal sought clarification from Oli for unnecessarily 'provoking' India.