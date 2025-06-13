The Air India flight made an emergency landing in the wake of a bomb threat, according to Reuters.

An Air India flight from Thailand's Phuket to New Delhi received a bomb threat on Friday and made an emergency landing on the island, according to airport authorities cited by Reuters news agency. The Air India flight AI 379 took off from Phuket at 9.30 and was on its way to New Delhi before it was diverted.

The flight has now landed back at the Phuket International Airport. According to the airport's Facebook page, it is following its bomb threat protocol as stated in the Airport Contingency Plan (ACP).

More details awaited.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)