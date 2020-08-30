Dawood Ibrahim not our citizen, says Dominican government

The government of Commonwealth of Dominica has denied reports claiming that underworld don and India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim to be a citizen of the island country.

"Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar is not, nor has he ever been, a citizen of the Commonwealth of Dominica, neither through the Citizenship by Investment Programme nor any other means. As such, any publication by any media or by any person purporting otherwise is strictly false," a statement from the Dominican government read.

"It has long been the responsibility of the Citizenship by Investment Unit to safeguard the integrity of the Citizenship by Investment Programme through the use of sophisticated due diligence and vetting procedures. The Citizenship by Investment Unit applies a multi-tiered system of due diligence, involving both internal and external checks by reputable, top-tier, international due diligence firms based in the United States and the United Kingdom," it said.

The statement added, "These external firms perform thorough checks, including on-the-ground research, to produce exhaustive due diligence reports. In this way, Dominica maintains a firm commitment to professional ethics and ensuring the safety of Dominican citizens."

Recently, in looking for a way out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan ended up admitting that Dawood Ibrahim, India's most-wanted mobster since 1994 and prime accused in the 1993 Bombay bombings, lives in Karachi's White house. Following this, India's security agencies have revealed the details of various passports possessed by fugitive underworld don.

According to the security agencies, Dawood Ibrahim has reportedly been issued a Passport in the name of Mohammad Hanif Menon or Mohammad Hanif Merchant on March 23, 2000, or March 23, 2003

Dawood is wanted in India to face the law of the land for carrying out serial blasts in Mumbai in 1993, in which scores of people were killed and injured. India has asked Pakistan several times to hand over Dawood Ibrahim.