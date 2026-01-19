Davos 2026: WEF’s invitation to Iran’s Foreign Minister sparks outrage; here's why

The World Economic Forum is facing criticism for inviting Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Davos despite allegations of a deadly crackdown on protesters. Rights groups argue the move gives legitimacy to a regime accused of serious human rights abuses.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has come under sharp criticism after inviting Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to attend its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The decision has ignited controversy at a time when Iran’s leadership is facing serious allegations of violently suppressing civilian protests across the country.

The backlash intensified after United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), a U.S.-based advocacy group, publicly urged WEF President Borge Brende to bar representatives of the Islamic Republic from participating in the high-profile forum.

Rights Groups Raise Alarm

In a strongly worded letter addressed to Brende, UANI warned that granting Iranian officials a platform risks legitimising a government accused of severe human rights violations. The group cited reports from international human rights organisations alleging widespread civilian deaths during recent nationwide protests in Iran.

According to the letter, security forces allegedly used lethal force against demonstrators, resulting in what activists describe as one of the deadliest crackdowns in the country’s modern history. Estimates referenced by UANI suggest that thousands of civilians may have been killed within a short span during the unrest earlier this month.

Criticism of Araghchi’s Role

UANI CEO Mark Wallace, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, criticised WEF’s decision to feature Abbas Araghchi in its official programme, including a scheduled interview session. Wallace highlighted Araghchi’s reported membership in Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the body accused by activists of authorising the use of live ammunition against protesters.

Wallace argued that providing such visibility to Iranian officials undermines the forum’s stated values. He said allowing representatives of the Iranian government to speak at Davos was incompatible with WEF’s theme of fostering constructive dialogue and cooperation.

WEF Under Scrutiny

Despite appeals from UANI and other observers, WEF proceeded with Araghchi’s invitation, prompting accusations that the organisation is overlooking alleged abuses in favour of diplomatic engagement. Critics claim that this move risks damaging the forum’s credibility as a space for ethical leadership and global accountability.

The controversy has drawn international attention as governments and rights organisations continue to monitor developments in Iran. Iranian authorities have acknowledged casualties during the unrest, while independent groups report significantly higher figures.

As scrutiny intensifies, WEF now faces mounting pressure to clarify how it balances open dialogue with accountability, especially when engaging with governments accused of grave violations of human rights.