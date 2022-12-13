Search icon
Dave Chappelle asks crowd to 'make some noise' for Elon Musk, what happened next is embarrassing

Elon Musk, who has legions of followers on social media, was being introduced by Chappelle to the crowd that had been cheering him on.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 08:24 AM IST

Elon Musk was wearing I Love Twitter t-shirt. (File)

Elon Musk hasn't been very popular since he took over Twitter and fired 50 percent of the company's total workforce. What happened with him at the famous Dave Chappelle show recently is a testament to what is increasingly becoming a fact. A viral video of the show anchor's interaction with the world's richest man shows the crowd booing him when he asked them to make some noise for the Twitter owner. Here's what happened. 

Musk, who has legions of followers on social media, was being introduced by Chappelle to the crowd that had been cheering him on. As soon as he asked them to make some noise for the world's richest man, some members of the crowd booed him. 

"Were you expecting this?... I believe many of whom you sacked are in the crowd," the anchor quipped. 

Musk's response to the anchor isn't clear from the viral video. 

The show was being filmed at the Chase Centre in San Francisco. 

Musk was wearing the I Love Twitter t-shirt.

After takeover of Twitter following months of dilly-dallying and a brief court battle, Elon Musk wiped out the company's top leadership including CEO Parag Agrawal.

Also read: Twitter Files: From shadow ban to reach drop, know the dark secrets of Twitter revealed by Elon Musk 

He then mercilessly fired half of the workforce. Many experts claim the new Twitter chief even fired critical software engineers, leading to a potential dearth of people who can write code to sustain the website. 

Some reports suggested that Musk had once mailed the employees, asking for anybody who can write the code to meet him in his office. 

Another unpopular decision of his was adding fees for the coveted Twitter blue tick. After online backlash, he defended his decision tooth and nail.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion.

