Dassault Aviation CEO says India lost one Rafale fighter jet during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, reason was...

Eric Trappier, the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Dassault Aviation which makes Rafale fighter jets, has again rejected Pakistan’s claims and clarified that India lost one Rafale during Operation Sindoor and revealed the reason was a technical failure at a high altitude. Pakistan has repeatedly claimed that its military shot down five fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), including three Rafales. Trappier said in a statement that Pakistan's claims were "inaccurate and unfounded."

What did Trappier say?

According to the French website Avion Chasse, Trappier admitted to the loss of one aircraft during the operation but added the incident occurred without contact with the enemy. The Dassault CEO further stated that their Spectra electronic warfare systems did not record any hostile engagements during the India-Pakistan conflict. He said that flight logs transmitted to Dassault also did not indicate any losses in combat, adding his company had never hidden losses of its aircraft.

Is Rafale being targeted?

Authorities in France have said that a "disinformation campaign" was being run against Dassault's Rafale fighter jets. The vast campaign "sought to promote the superiority of alternative equipment, notably of Chinese design," according to a statement from France's defence ministry. "The Rafale was also targeted because it represents a strategic French offering. By attacking the aircraft, certain actors sought to undermine the credibility of France and its defense industrial and technological base," the statement added.

India-Pakistan conflict

India launched coordinated precision strikes on numerous terrorist bases in Pakistan on May 7, two weeks after a brazen terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, as New Delhi said the involved terrorists were associated with outfits operating from Pakistan. In retaliation, Pakistan launched a series of attacks using drones and missiles, most of which were intercepted mid-air by Indian air defense systems. A ceasefire between the two nations was announced following four days of hostilities, on May 10.