'Dare Not Cross, OTHERWISE...': India shuts down its border to Nepalis as riots approach its doorstep, reroutes flights, and suspends trade

Nepal Unrest: Violent protests and demonstrations have swept the neighboring country, causing tension in the areas of Uttar Pradesh along the 600-kilometer India-Nepal border. Following riots across the border that set government buildings on fire, attacked leaders, and stormed jails, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and state police closed border crossings, prevented civilian movement, and began nighttime patrols from Bahraich to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Border Closed, 200 Trucks Stuck In Bahraich

India has had to toughen its position as a result of the escalation, which saw hundreds of prisoners released in Dhangadhi, political offices vandalized, and the home of former Nepalese Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal set on fire. Due to the closure of borders, 200 trucks are stuck in Bahraich, and buses to Sonouli have been reduced by half. The seven Uttar Pradesh frontier districts are on high alert as flights headed for Kathmandu have also been rerouted to other UP airports.

Checkpoints Blocked, Gates Closed

Historically, the India-Nepal border has remained open, allowing for visa-free travel and encouraging trade. But that normalcy has broken since Tuesday night. Checkpoints were blocked and gates were barred at Rupaidha in Bahraich and Gaurifanta in Lakhimpur Kheri. Indian citizens were advised to cancel their travel plans, and only Nepalese citizens with legitimate passports were permitted to return.

Civilian Movements Entering Nepal Blocked

Complete restrictions were also placed on Sonouli, one of the major gateways between India and Nepal, located in Maharajganj. In addition to deploying more troops, the 66th Battalion of the SSB blocked all civilian movement entering Nepal. After a rigorous screening process, Indian returnees were allowed entry.

Double Barricades Installed At Checkpoints

The disturbances have spread dangerously near Indian territory. Forces in Bahraich were forced to double barricades after demonstrators stormed the Jamunaha checkpoint, which is only 50 meters from the Indian side. Stores were robbed and the customs office was set on fire by protestors in Belahiya, Maharajganj. When agitators broke over police barricades in Siddharthnagar, Indian authorities were forced to set up roadblocks and implement more stringent controls. Residents of border villages in Lakhimpur Kheri said they heard gunshots and sirens over the border late at night when Nepalese security forces attempted to disperse crowds.

Bus Services Cut Down to 50%

Border trade has been paralyzed by the violence. Nearly 200 trucks transporting food grains, cement, LPG cylinders, and petroleum goods were stalled in Bahraich alone. Under army protection, only a small number of tankers carrying vital supplies were led into Nepal. The situation has been disastrous for local traders in Maharajganj and Siddharthnagar. Transportation for passengers has also been impacted. According to the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), bus services to the Sonouli border have been cut by 50% in the Gorakhpur division.

4 Flights Rerouted, Air Travel Suspended

Air travel has also been affected. Tribhuvan International Airport had disruptions on Tuesday, forcing at least four planes headed for Kathmandu to be rerouted to Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow. A second flight, with 144 people, was diverted to Varanasi from Abu Dhabi. Aircraft bound for Kathmandu from Delhi, Dubai, and Bangkok were lining the runway in Lucknow by the evening. Authorities rushed to get people lodging and further transportation.

A longtime emblem of cross-cultural interaction and economic interdependence, the India-Nepal border now looks like a hardened frontier. To stop any infiltration, security agencies are instructed to check villages, police patrols patrol Bahraich and Maharajganj, and watchtowers are staffed 24/7. Due to the political unrest sweeping Nepal, the border region of Uttar Pradesh is currently on high alert and its peace is in danger. Tension will keep looming over the lives of people on both sides of the frontier until peace is restored there.