Khawaja Asif trolled for inaugurating fake Pizza Hut outlet: 5 times Pakistani defence minister embarrassed his country
O'Romeo director Vishal Bhardwaj calls Nana Patekar 'bully' for abruptly leaving trailer launch of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri film; here's what happened
Sania Mirza's post of her beautifully decorated Dubai home sparks mystery among fans
Usain Bolt expresses desire to feature in LA 2028 Olympics but not as a sprinter: Check his hilarious remark
Border 2: Who was Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya? 1971 Indo-Pak war hero played by Varun Dhawan, honoured with Param Vir Chakra for his gallantry during Battle of Basantar
Deepinder Goyal once revealed he had asked Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa to quit after Zomato acquired it
ICC board votes to replace Bangladesh with another team in T20I World Cup 2026: Reports
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 admit card likely to be released in February first week, check steps to download, official link HERE
Danish MP blasts Trump over Greenland debate: 'Mr President, F*** off'
Rimi Sen quits Bollywood, joins real estate in Dubai, reveals why people are moving out of India: 'There are numerous taxes and endless hurdles'
WORLD
Donald Trump has openly announced plans to acquire the mineral-rich island in the Arctic region, for what he claims are security reasons.
During a recent debate at the European Parliament, Danish member Anders Vistisen hurled abuses at US President Donald Trump, asking him to 'f*** off' as Greenland was not for sale. Trump has openly announced plans to acquire the mineral-rich island in the Arctic region, for what he claims are security reasons.
"Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It is an integrated country. It is not for sale," he said. Vistisen added, "Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr President, f*** off." However, Parliament Vice President Nicolae Stefanuta chastised him for his language, warned of consequences.
"I am sorry, colleague, this is against our rules," Stefanuta told him. "We have clear rules about curse words and language that is inappropriate in this room. I am sorry to interrupt you. It is unacceptable, even if you might have strong political feelings about this," he added.
Earlier, Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen called for respect for its territorial integrity as the crisis over the Arctic island intensified. Nielsen said his government is “working and taking this situation very seriously,” in response to a media question.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who manages trade on behalf of EU countries, on Tuesday called Trump’s planned new tariffs on eight of its countries over Greenland a 'mistake' and questioned Trump’s trustworthiness. French President Emmanuel Macron said the EU could retaliate by deploying one of its most powerful economic tools, known colloquially as a trade 'bazooka'.