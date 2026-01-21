FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Danish MP blasts Trump over Greenland debate: 'Mr President, F*** off'

Donald Trump has openly announced plans to acquire the mineral-rich island in the Arctic region, for what he claims are security reasons.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 05:32 PM IST

Danish MP blasts Trump over Greenland debate: 'Mr President, F*** off'
During a recent debate at the European Parliament, Danish member Anders Vistisen hurled abuses at US President Donald Trump, asking him to 'f*** off' as Greenland was not for sale. Trump has openly announced plans to acquire the mineral-rich island in the Arctic region, for what he claims are security reasons.

What Danish Lawmaker said

"Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It is an integrated country. It is not for sale," he said. Vistisen added, "Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr President, f*** off." However, Parliament Vice President Nicolae Stefanuta chastised him for his language, warned of consequences.

"I am sorry, colleague, this is against our rules," Stefanuta told him. "We have clear rules about curse words and language that is inappropriate in this room. I am sorry to interrupt you. It is unacceptable, even if you might have strong political feelings about this," he added.

Earlier, Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen called for respect for its territorial integrity as the crisis over the Arctic island intensified. Nielsen said his government is “working and taking this situation very seriously,” in response to a media question.

What other leaders said

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who manages trade on behalf of EU countries, on Tuesday called Trump’s planned new tariffs on eight of its countries over Greenland a 'mistake' and questioned Trump’s trustworthiness. French President Emmanuel Macron said the EU could retaliate by deploying one of its most powerful economic tools, known colloquially as a trade 'bazooka'.

