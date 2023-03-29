Who is Daniel Mookhey? First Indian-Origin politician to become Treasurer of Australia, takes oath on Bhagavad Gita | Photo: IANS

Daniel Mookhey adopted the holy Bhagavad Gita as his pledge of devotion and became the first politician of Indian descent to hold the position of Treasurer in any Australian state. Chris Minns, the premier of New South Wales (NSW), and six other ministers were also sworn in at the ceremony.

Daniel Mookhey was chosen by Labour in 2015 to take Steve Whan's place in the upper house of the state legislature, making him the first political figure of Indian descent to hold office in the state. He had also taken the oath in accordance with the Bhagavad Gita.

The new NSW Parliament will feature the most members of Indian descent ever thanks to Treasurer Daniel Mookhey, Charishma Kaliyanda, who was elected from Liverpool, Gurmesh Singh, a Nationals member who kept his position from Coffs Harbour, and Deputy Premier Pru Car, who also has some Indian ancestry.

Who is Daniel Mookhey?

The youngest of three children, Mookhey was born in Blacktown and raised in the nearby Merrylands area of western Sydney in 1982. In 1973, the parents of Daniel Mookhey moved to Australia from Punjab. After emigrating from India in the early 1970s, his mother Neelam, an accounts clerk, and his father, a geologist, became the first migrants to advantage from Australia's removal of its racist immigration policy.

Mookhey received his schooling at Model Farms High School in Baulkham Hills up until Year 10, followed by Years 11 and 12 at Girraween High School. Mookhey claims he didn't encounter discrimination at school while going to high school in the middle of the 1990s, a period that saw the emergence of Hanson-era politics, according to Indian Links News.

He also went to University of New England and University of Technology Sydney for higher study. He has three college degrees and has worked as a consultant in the past. Mookhey's career in politics began when he was elected to the New South Wales Legislative Council in 2015 to fill the position left by Steve Whan's departure.

