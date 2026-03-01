FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Russian President Vladimir Putin finally reacted to the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and called it a 'cynical murder' and a violation of 'all norms of human morality'.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 01, 2026, 08:34 PM IST

'Cynical violation of human morality': Vladimir Putin finally breaks silence on death of Ayatollah Khamenei
Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed in joint operation by the US and Israel
Vladimir Putin, Russian President, has finally broken his silence on the killings of Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing it as a 'cynical murder' and a violation of 'all norms of human morality'. On Sunday, the Iranian state media confirmed the death of Khamenei in the joint airstrikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. The Iranian state media also claimed that Khamenei's daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and grandchild were also killed in the strikes.

After the death of Khamenei, a 40-day public mourning is being observed in Iran. For those unversed, the 40th day after death, Arba'een, holds much importance and spiritual significance in Shia Islam.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced Khamenei's death as 'justice for the people of Iran'. He took to his Truth Social handle and wrote, ''Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS... The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week, or as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND INDEED, THE WORLD.''

Later, Trump issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying that Tehran must not take such a step, otherwise it will result in a strong attack with a 'force which they have never seen before'.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) also released a video on social media claiming to be the real footage of the exact moment when airstrikes were carried out at Khamenei's headquarters in Tehran.

Advertisement