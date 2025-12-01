FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cyclone Ditwah batters Sri Lanka as it claims 334 lives, leaves 370 missing

India launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to aid Sri Lanka following the devastation triggered by Cyclone Ditwah. Swinging into swift action, India has helped its neighbour with HADR operations, rescue and relief, to provide aid and assistance to the country.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 11:32 AM IST

At least 334 people have been confirmed dead, while 370 remain missing in Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah, Daily Mirror reported on Monday, citing Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

According to the Daily Mirror, in the wake of the destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah, the worst-hit district is Kandy, where 88 deaths and 150 missing persons have been recorded. Badulla recorded 71 deaths, Nuwara Eliya recorded 68 deaths and Matale reported 23 deaths along with significant casualties. According to the DMC, the disaster has affected 11,18,929 people from 3,09,607 families across the country.

One of the gravest natural disasters in Sri Lanka's recent history, Daily Mirror reported that rising river levels, rising to historic highs, have left entire towns submerged, major bridges swept away and critical infrastructure collapsing.

Daily Mirror also mentioned that Starlink has offered free connectivity in Indonesia and Sri Lanka reel from the deadly cyclone. The company said it is providing free service to all new and existing customers in the affected regions through December 2025.

India launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to aid Sri Lanka following the devastation triggered by Cyclone Ditwah. Swinging into swift action, India has helped its neighbour with HADR operations, rescue and relief, to provide aid and assistance to the country.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that under Operation Sagar Bandhu, another Indian Air Force aircraft landed in Colombo on Sunday carrying disaster response supplies.

The Indian Air Force on Sunday said that under Operation Sagar Bandhu, IAF C-17 airlifted NDRF teams and equipment from Pune. The ongoing operation has tapped into domestic support operations.

India launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to aid Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah's devastation. The Indian Air Force delivered 21 tonnes of relief material along with over 80 NDRF personnel and 8 tonnes of equipment to Colombo to assist those affected by severe floods.

The scale and speed of these missions underscore India's steadfast commitment to assisting Sri Lanka in its hour of need, as the Indian Air Force delivers swift, coordinated, and compassionate HADR support under challenging conditions. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

