A powerful cyclone, Chido, has caused widespread devastation in Mayotte, a French archipelago in the Indian Ocean. The cyclone, which hit on Saturday, brought winds of over 220 km/h (136 mph), making it the strongest storm to strike the islands in nearly 100 years. It left behind catastrophic damage, with many areas completely flattened, including neighborhoods made up of metal shacks and informal homes.

According to a CNN report, Bruno Garcia, the owner of Hotel Caribou in Mamoudzou, the capital, described the situation as "catastrophic" and compared it to the aftermath of an atomic bomb. The storm, which also affected northern Madagascar, destroyed homes, hospitals, schools, and even the airport's control tower. Local officials fear that the death toll could be in the hundreds or even thousands, with at least 11 confirmed deaths so far.

The storm also disrupted communications, making it difficult for families to reach loved ones and for rescue teams to reach affected areas. Roads have been blocked by debris, and two-thirds of the island is currently unreachable. The storm’s impact on the poorest region of the European Union has worsened the existing challenges, including poverty and high unemployment.

Rescue operations are ongoing, though the damaged airport means only military planes can land. The cyclone, part of the ongoing season in the southwest Indian Ocean, highlights the growing severity of tropical storms, which scientists say are worsened by climate change.

The situation remains dire, and with the island almost completely offline for over 36 hours, efforts to provide aid and find survivors are continuing.