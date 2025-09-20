Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Cyberattack forces airports across Europe to halt operations, flights delayed; check details

Due to a technical glitch associated with Collins Aerospace, a company that offers check-in and boarding, operations across airports, including major airports, were halted, forcing flights to be delayed and passengers to be stranded for hours.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 03:18 PM IST

Due to a technical glitch associated with Collins Aerospace, a company that offers check-in and boarding across airports, including major airports, operations were halted, forcing flights to be delayed and passengers to be stranded for hours. Major European airports like Brussels, London Heathrow and Berlin saw major delays in flights and cancellations on Saturday as a cyberattack targeted a single service provider, Collins Aerospace, responsible for check-in and boarding systems.

Brussels Airport confirmed that the attack, which took place late Friday night, had forced a shift in all automated systems to go offline, after which check-in and boarding could only be possible offline. "There was a cyberattack on Friday night, 19 September, against the service provider for the check-in and boarding systems affecting several European airports, including Brussels Airport," the airport said in a statement. It also said that its service provider was "actively working on the issue" and urged passengers to check flight status with their airline long before reaching the airport. It also advised travellers to arrive two hours earlier for Schengen flights and three hours for international departures. London Heathrow Airport said Collins Aerospace was facing a a technical issue linked to the disruption. "Collins Aerospace is experiencing a technical issue that may cause delays for departing passengers," Heathrow posted on X.

Passengers were asked not to arrive more than three hours before long-haul flights or two hours for domestic flights. "While the provider works to resolve the problem quickly, we advise passengers to check their flight status with their airline before travelling. Please arrive no earlier than three hours before a long-haul flight or two hours before a domestic flight. Additional colleagues are available in check-in areas to assist and help minimise disruption., " Heathrow added.

Berlin Airport also reported longer waiting times at check-in, citing a technical issue at a "system provider operating across Europe." It said teams were working on a quick solution.Authorities and airlines have not provided a timeline for the full restoration of services.

 

(With inputs from agency)

