Cyber Skies Under Siege: Russia's satellite hack shocks Ukraine

During Russia’s Victory Day parade,9th May 2025, hackers supporting the Kremlin took control of a satellite that usually provides television services to Ukraine, reported Associated Press.

Instead of their regular TV programs, people in Ukraine suddenly saw live parade footage from Moscow showing tanks, soldiers, and weapons. The aim was to scare Ukrainians and prove that today’s wars are fought not only on land, sea, and air, but also in cyberspace and outer space.

A satellite can be shut down without firing a single bullet by either hacking its security software or blocking its signals to and from Earth.

“If you block a satellite from communicating, you can create a big disruption,” said Tom Pace, CEO of NetRise, a cybersecurity company that works on protecting supply chains, told AP.

“Think about GPS,” said Pace, a former Marine who later worked on cybersecurity at the Department of Energy. “If people suddenly lost GPS, just imagine the confusion it would create.”

Satellites are the short-term challenge

Today, there are over 12,000 active satellites around Earth. They are very important not only for TV and communication but also for military use, GPS navigation, spying for intelligence, and global trade systems. Satellites also play a key role in early warning systems, helping to detect and alert about incoming missile attacks.

This makes satellites a big security weakness and an easy target for enemies who want to hurt a country’s economy, military strength, or public confidence—just like the Russian-backed hackers did when they took over Ukraine’s TV signals.

Hackers usually search for the weakest point in a satellite’s software or hardware that connects it to Earth. The satellite itself may be safe, but if it uses old or outdated software, hackers can break in easily.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, hackers attacked Viasat, a U.S.-based satellite company that Ukraine’s government and military were using. The attack, which Ukraine blamed on Russia, spread malware that damaged tens of thousands of modems, causing a large internet blackout across Europe.

National security officials warn that Russia is building a nuclear weapon for space that could destroy almost all satellites in low-Earth orbit at once. It would work in two ways: a physical blast that knocks out nearby satellites and a nuclear pulse that burns out their electronics.

U.S. officials released details about the weapon after Rep. Mike Turner from Ohio, a Republican congressman who has served in the U.S. House since 2003 and is a former mayor of Dayton, warned the public about it. Turner also asked the Defense Department to give lawmakers a secret briefing. If Russia uses such a weapon, it would break an international treaty that bans weapons of mass destruction in space.

Turner said this kind of weapon could make low-Earth orbit unusable for satellites for up to a year. If that happened, the damage would be huge—the U.S. and its allies could face economic chaos and even be left open to a nuclear attack.

Russia and China would also lose some satellites, but experts believe they do not depend on them as much as the U.S. does.

Turner compared the new weapon, which is not yet ready, to Sputnik, the Russian satellite that started the space age in 1957.

“If this nuclear anti-satellite weapon is placed in space, it would mean the end of the space age,” Turner said. “It must never be allowed in outer space. This is like a Cuban Missile Crisis in space.”

The Cuban Missile Crisis happened in October 1962 during the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union. It began when the U.S. discovered that the Soviets had secretly placed nuclear missiles in Cuba, just 90 miles from American shores. This led to a tense 13-day standoff, where the world feared a nuclear war. Finally, the crisis ended when the Soviet Union agreed to remove the missiles from Cuba, and the U.S. secretly agreed to remove its missiles from Turkey. It is remembered as the closest the world ever came to nuclear conflict.

Tapping Lunar Wealth and Looking Ahead

Valuable minerals and materials on the moon and asteroids could cause future conflicts as countries try to use them for new technologies and energy.

NASA’s acting chief Sean Duffy said this month, as reported by AP, that the U.S. plans to send a small nuclear reactor to the moon, stressing it must happen before China or Russia.

“We’re in a race to the moon, competing with China,” Duffy said. “To set up a base on the moon, we need energy and control over key locations. We want to get there first and claim it for America.”

The moon has a special material called helium-3, which scientists believe could be used in nuclear fusion to create huge amounts of energy.

This technology is still decades away, but control over the moon before then could decide which countries become superpowers, said Joseph Rooke, a London-based cybersecurity expert and defense industry professional, now director at Recorded Future.

After the Cold War, space investments slowed, but competition is rising again as moon mining gets closer to reality.

“This isn’t sci-fi. It’s becoming real,” said Rooke. “If you control the world’s energy needs, it’s game over.”

China and Russia plan to build nuclear plants on the moon in the coming years, while the U.S. is preparing missions to the moon and Mars. Artificial intelligence (AI) will likely speed up the race, especially with the growing energy demand AI requires.

Russia’s Embassy in Washington did not respond to messages,reported AP

China, despite its growing role in space, says it opposes any space arms race, according to Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s Embassy in Washington. He said it is the U.S. that is trying to militarize space.

“It has been expanding military power in space, forming space military alliances, and trying to make space a war zone,” Liu said. “China urges the U.S. to stop this irresponsible talk, halt its military build-up in space, and work for peace and security in space.”

Safeguarding Space: The US Approach

Countries are rushing to build their own rockets and space programs to earn money and avoid depending on foreign satellites. But it is costly and difficult, as seen last week when the first Australian-made rocket crashed just 14 seconds after launch.

The US Space Force, created in 2019, was set up to protect American interests in space and defend U.S. satellites from attacks. It is still much smaller than the Army, Navy, or Air Force, but it is growing.

The US military also runs an unmanned space shuttle called the X-37B, used for secret missions and research. It recently returned to Earth after spending more than a year in orbit.

The Space Force said that access to space is a vital national security interest.

“Space is a warfighting domain, and it is the Space Force’s job to control and protect it for national security,” the statement said.

For decades after the Cold War and the fall of the Soviet Union, American dominance in space was unquestioned. But new threats from Russia and China now show the need for a strong response, U.S. officials said.

The goal, said Turner, is to make sure Russia and China do not gain an advantage and that dangerous space weapons are never used.

“You must pay attention to these things so they don’t happen,” Turner said.

