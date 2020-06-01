Curfews imposed in 40 cities including Washington DC in response to violent protests across US amid George Floyd's death

Almost 40 cities and Washington D.C. across the face of United States have imposed curfews on Sunday amid the relentless protests against the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, in police custody.

According to the latest reposts of CNN, 40 cities have decided to impose curfews with almost 5,000 National Guard members have been deployed in 15 states and Washington, DC with another 2,000 prepared to act if needed indeed.

"Today, about 5,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are supporting our local and state partners responding to civil unrest in 15 states and DC [District of Columbia] Thousands more stand ready if needed," Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Joseph Lengyel said on Sunday.

Robert O'Brien, the US National security adviser, had earlier claimed that systemic racism exists across the American police forces.

O'Brien was also quoted by CNN saying "a few bad apples" give the impression of racism among law enforcement officers in the nation.

"No, I don't think there's systemic racism. I think 99.9 per cent of our law enforcement officers are great Americans. Many of them are African American, Hispanic, Asian, they're working the toughest neighbourhood, they've got the hardest jobs to do in this country and I think they're amazing great Americans," O'Brien told CNN on "State of the Union".

Derek Chauvin, Minneapolis police officer, was charged with murder in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd after a video clip of the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck generated a wave of protests across the nation.

Soon after Floyd's death in police custody last Monday, the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul erupted in massive protests.

Protesters also torched the 3rd Precinct station, the focus of many of the protests, which was abandoned before the angry crowd surrounded the building.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey made his first public appearance of the night at City Hall near 2 am Friday and said the precinct was evacuated as it had become too dangerous for officers there.