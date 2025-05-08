WORLD
A curfew has been imposed in Pakistan after India struck its seven cities including capital Islamabad.
A curfew has been imposed in Pakistan after India struck its seven cities including capital Islamabad. Moreover, Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for an emergency meet as India unleashed major attacks on several of its cities.
Earlier today, Pakistan fired eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia and all were intercepted and blocked by air defence units, defence sources said on Thursday.The sources said visuals over Jammu remind of exactly Hamas-style attack on Israel like multiple cheap rockets. Pakistan Army is operating and behaving like a terror organisation Hamas. Last month ISI and Hamas met in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Explosions were heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard and flashes seen in the sky.A complete blackout has been enforced in Bikaner in Rajasthan and in Jalandhar in Punjab. Blackouts have also been enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and Amritsar, Jalandhar.Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan targeted Jammu with loitering munitions on Thursday and Indian Air Defence guns are firing back.India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor in which terrorist infrastructure in Paksitan and PoJK was targeted through precision strikes.
India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response.At a media briefing on Thursday Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that escalation by Pakistan will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately.
“The original escalation was by Pakistan on the 22nd of April. We are the ones who are responding to that escalation with the action that was taken yesterday morning. And again, I would like to emphasize that the action was restrained; it was directed towards non-civilian, non-military targets; and confined to terrorist camps. And again, as we've been saying since yesterday, any further action by Pakistan, some of which we are seeing today is nothing but escalation by Pakistan now, once again, and will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately,” he said.
Misri also said that India’s intention has not been to escalate matters.“We are only responding to the original escalations, as I said. And our response has been targeted, precise, controlled and measured. No military targets have been selected. Only terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan has been hit,” he said.
Sources said the government informed an all-party meeting on Thursday that over 100 terrorists were killed in India’s precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan early on Wednesday .The Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that on the night of May 7, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.
“These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks,” the statement said.
It said today morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.
The statement said Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing. Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt. Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military,” the statement said.
With inputs from ANI
Indian Army destroys Pakistan's military camp
5 shows of Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan that cannot be viewed in India anymore
Sirens sound in PoK's Muzaffarabad as India continues to strike major Pakistani cities
India's Defence Ministry issues FIRST statement after Pakistan attacks Jammu, Pathankot and other cities
India-Pakistan War: BIG advisory by Indigo for all air travellers, check latest update here
India-Pakistan War: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif hides in bunker, claims report
India-Pakistan war: Blasts reported near Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir's houses
India Pakistan War: Major fire erupts in Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Islamabad as India retaliates
India-Pakistan War: Big advisory for all air travellers issued by Air India, check latest update here
IPL 2025: BCCI to arrange special train from Una to evacuate players, officials from Dharamsala amid escalating border tensions
India launches major attack at Karachi Port
'Any escalation will get...': EAM S Jaishankar as Pakistan attacks Jammu, Pathankot and other cities
Indian Navy strikes Pakistan with INS Vikrant
India captures TWO Pakistani PILOTs, Know in detail...
Gautam Adani issues big statement amid India-Pakistan war, says 'it is in times like these...'
Curfew imposed in Pakistan as India strikes its major cities
Are schools in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata open or closed tomorrow? Here's what we know
India launches attacks on Sialkot in Pakistan
India-Pakistan War: Big advisory for all air travellers issued, check latest update here
Arijit Singh postpones Abu Dhabi concert amid India-Pakistan conflict, issues statement
Why Colonel Sofia, Wing Commander Vyomika wore two different uniforms in two press conferences? Know reasons, significance
IPL 2025: Will LSG vs RCB match be held on Friday after Pakistan attacks on India?
Raid 2 box office collection day 8: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh's film inches closer to Rs 100 crore in India, jumps on Thursday
India Pakistan War: Indian Forces counter attacks in Sialkot
India-Pakistan war: Drone attack in Jalandhar foiled
India-Pakistan War: Pakistan's air-borne warning and control system shot down inside Pakistan's Punjab
Blackout in Pakistan spreads from Lahore to Sialkot amid India-Pakistan war
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in Dharamsala called off amid escalating border tensions
India launches DRONE attack on LAHORE
Why is the F-16 fighter jet so special? Know its 5 qualities
US issues big statement amid India-Pakistan war, asks Islamabad to...
India-Pakistan war: India's Air Defence Units intercept 8 missiles from Pakistan directed at J-K's Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia
Indian defence system stops 56 drone attacks by Pakistan
Total blackout in Leh after attack on Jammu airport by Pakistan
Jammu Police Issues Advisory Amid Blackout
Eight Pakistani missiles shot down in Samba
Total blackout in Srinagar after attack on Jammu airport by Pakistan
Multiple loud explosions heard in Poonch, Akhnoor, Rajouri
How are drone attacks carried out?
Mortar attack in Poonch, Rajouri, Akhnoor
India's Rafale jet vs Pakistan's F-16: Which is more powerful?
Pakistan's attacks foiled, list of Indian locations targeted
India shoots down 8 Pakistani missiles after attack on Jammu Airport
IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC match stopped at Dharamsala amid India-Pakistan war
India guns down two Pakistan's JF-17 fighter aircrafts, DGISPR confirms
DRONE attacks foiled in Jammu, Udhampur, RS Pura, Pathankot, Indian Defence system builds wall
S-400 stops 30 attacks, India on offensive against Pakistan's aggression
Viral video: When Fawad Khan said 'Mumbai mein bilkul bhi jaan nahi hai', compared Hindi media with 10-year-old girl: 'Sharm karo yaar'
India destroys Pakistan's F-16 fighter jet after attack on Jammu Airport
Blackout in Bikaner, ban on drones, Pakistan tries to attack three places
US Cardinal Robert Prevost announced as new Pope, becomes first American pontiff, takes the name...
Pakistan attacks Jammu Airport, Indian fighter jets take off
India's air defence S-400 destroys 8 missiles over Jammu
India activates S-400 Missile Defence System
Blackout in Vaishano Devi Temple, Reasi, internet shutdown
Pakistan attacks Jammu Airport, heavy missile firing, drones intercepted by Indian defence system
Operation Sindoor: Complete blackout in Jammu amid escalations with Pakistan
Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple bans offerings of floral garlands, coconuts and others due to security reasons
BCCI takes action against Varun Chakaravarthy for breaching IPL code of conduct after loss vs CSK; slaps hefty fine
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance withdraws 'Operation Sindoor' trade mark application, here's why
Pakistani MP breaks down in National Assembly, begs God to save country, he is from THIS party, he says...
Meet star who quit Bollywood at his peak to serve Indian Army, fought in Kargil War, lost 20 kgs, returned to films after 3 years, he is...
Schools, colleges to remain shut in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch amid escalations between India, Pakistan
IPL 2025 fixture between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians shifted from Dharamsala to THIS stadium amid Operation Sindoor
PSL set to be cancelled amid India-Pakistan tensions? Pakistan Cricket Board holds emergency meeting after Operation Sindoor
AICWA condemns Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan over 'anti-India' remarks on Operation Sindoor, reiterates ban on Pakistani artists
Destroying Lahore air defence base to condemnation of Poonch killings: 10 key points from MEA presser on Op Sindoor
Pakistani movies, songs, dramas to be discontinued from OTT platforms in India, Govt of India issues strict rules after Operation Sindoor
CanFirst Review [CA] 2025: Scam or Legit Trading Platform?
Bollywood studios line up to register title for film on Operation Sindoor
Kia India unveils Carens Clavis: Check features, design changes, price and more; bookings open on...
Meet man, shepherd's son who studied for 20 hours, cracks UPSC exam in first attempt, his AIR is…
Viral video: Eden gardens crowd chants 'Vande Mataram' to honor Indian Armed Forces during KKR vs CSK match
This Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster will get it's sequel after 32 years, but without superstar, it is...
CBSE Class 10, 12 results on May 9? Board cautions against fake circular, check details here
PBKS vs DC Dharamsala Weather Forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in today's Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match?
Operation Sindoor: US urges its citizens to 'leave Lahore or seek shelter' as India strikes Pak's radar systems
SHOCKING! 27-year-old Brazilian influencer dies after falling ill due to weight loss surgery
India’s 2nd largest private bank surpasses Ratan Tata's TCS, becomes India’s fourth-largest company by...
UK woman shares experience of being the only person inside the Taj Mahal: 'It felt like a dream'
Operation Sindoor: Punjab's Gurdaspur to observe complete blackout from 9 pm amid rising tensions with Pak
What is HARPY drone? How did it destroy Pakistan's...
Karan Johar denies using Ozempic, reveals secret behind his weight loss: 'sab kuch koshish kiya...'
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly slams Fawad Khan for calling Operation Sindoor 'shameful', she furiously says...
Viral video: Snake guards buried box; what’s inside will surprise you
Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap offers to fight for country, says if he dies...
'Single out player and keep talking...': Rohit Sharma slams Indian commentators, calls them agenda-driven
'Getting married to you was...': Sonam Kapoor celebrates togetherness bliss, pens emotional note for Anand Ahuja on 7th wedding anniversary
India destroys Pakistan's Air Defence System in Lahore, fires S-400, shoots down 15 missiles targeting THESE cities
Viral video: Pak national hails Operation Sindoor, says ‘India had every right to hit back’
KKR vs CSK: MS Dhoni scripts history at Eden Gardens, becomes first wicket-keeper to achieve THIS big feat in IPL
Bad news for ex-Microsoft employees! Company imposes THIS new rule on those dismissed for underperformance
Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood first review out, Netflix's CEO Ted Sarandos says it is...
Bihar groom puts country before wedding, delays ceremony by 2 hours to join 'mock drill', says 'nation comes first'
India-Pakistan back-channel talks to begin soon? Iranian Foreign Minister arrives in New Delhi from Islamabad for...
Mom shares 9-year-old son's hilarious homework on social media, brings tears to Blinkit admin, netizens say 'spoilt generation'
This woman who is obsessed with Minions sets Guinness World Record for largest collection of..., her latest purchase includes three crystal...
After India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistan attempts to target 15 Indian cities, Army foils attack bid