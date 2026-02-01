FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cuba-US relations: President Miguel Díaz-Canel criticizes Trump's tariffs on island's oil suppliers, says 'Homeland or death'

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has condemned the US decision to threaten tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba, calling it an attempt to choke the island’s economy. He accused Washington of coercive diplomacy as tensions rise amid Cuba’s worsening economic crisis.

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 09:21 AM IST

Cuba-US relations: President Miguel Díaz-Canel criticizes Trump's tariffs on island's oil suppliers, says 'Homeland or death'
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez on Saturday issued strong criticism of the United States’ latest policy move aimed at countries supplying oil to Cuba. The president denounced the threat of tariffs as an attempt to “strangle” the Cuban economy and warned that Washington is pursuing an aggressive approach to foreign policy.

In a series of posts on X, Díaz-Canel accused the U.S. administration of resorting to coercive measures to dictate which nations can trade with Cuba. He asserted that Washington’s actions constitute an escalation of economic pressure designed to deepen Cuba’s isolation and weaken its government.

Washington Threatens Tariffs on Oil Suppliers

The controversy began when U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorising the imposition of tariffs on countries that sell or supply oil to Cuba, a move framed by the White House as necessary to protect U.S. national security interests. Under the directive, additional duties could be imposed on imported goods from countries that directly or indirectly export petroleum to the island.

The order, issued under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, describes Cuba’s government as an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to U.S. national security. It also claims that Havana has links to what Washington labels hostile actors.

Díaz-Canel Labels Policy ‘Imperialist’ and Unjust

Díaz-Canel angrily rejected the U.S. rationale, calling the tariff threat 'fascist, criminal and genocidal' and accusing U.S. policymakers of harming ordinary Cubans under false pretences. He reiterated that Cuba would face the challenge 'with firmness, equanimity and confidence.'

The Cuban leader also framed his response with the revolutionary slogan “Homeland or Death,” underscoring his determination to resist what he sees as economic warfare.

Regional Reactions and Humanitarian Concerns

The tariff threat has sparked concern beyond Havana. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that her government will engage diplomatically with the United States to clarify the implications and explore ways to maintain humanitarian oil deliveries without incurring penalties.

Critics warn that such tariffs could trigger severe fuel shortages in Cuba, which already suffers from rolling power outages and disruptions to essential services. Independent analysts suggest that without sufficient oil imports, the humanitarian situation could deteriorate further.

As tensions rise, both governments appear entrenched in their positions, with little sign yet of productive dialogue to avert a deepening crisis.

