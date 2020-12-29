Devastating earthquake 'completely destroys' Petrinja town, Slovenia shuts down Krsko nuclear power plant

Headlines

Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

Wordle 799 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 27

PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Pakistan becomes No.1-ranked ODI side after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Brij Bhushan, protesting wrestler Vinesh Phogat blame each other for WFI suspension

Why is France spending over Rs 1780 crore to dispose of wine?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

Wordle 799 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 27

PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Pakistan becomes No.1-ranked ODI side after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Salman Khan completes 35 years in Bollywood: 7 popular one-liners of actor

10 foods to avoid if you have arthritis

Benefits of lemon for diabetics

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

Watch: Salman Khan thanks fans for love as he completes 35 years in Bollywood, drops mash-up reel of his films

Adah Sharma breaks silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai flat: 'Jo bhi hai woh...'

HomeWorld

World

Devastating earthquake 'completely destroys' Petrinja town, Slovenia shuts down Krsko nuclear power plant

6.2 magnitude earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, damaging buildings and prompting authorities in Slovenia to shut down the Krsko nuclear power plant.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 09:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After a 6.2 magnitude earthquake was registered in Central Croatia, its neighbouring country Slovenia has shut down its Krsko nuclear power plant as a precautionary measure. The nuclear power plant's spokesperson gave this information on Tuesday. "I can confirm the preventive shutdown," spokeswoman Ida Novak Jerele told AFP, but could not give any further details.

A second strong earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, damaging buildings and prompting authorities in Slovenia to shut down a nuclear power plant

According to Aljazeera, due to the earthquake at least one person - a girl was killed and several injured causing considerable damage to buildings in Petrinja, a town southeast of the capital Zagreb.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said an earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hit 46 kilometres (17 miles) southeast of Zagreb. Initial reports said the earthquake caused wide damage - collapsing roofs, building facades and in some cases even entire buildings.

The earthquake, which downed phone lines and sent Croatians into a state of shock, was felt throughout the country on Tuesday, as well as in neighbouring Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and as far away as Graz in southern Austria.

Al Jazeera reporters in the town of Petrinja witnessed a boy and his father being pulled from a car buried in the rubble. Petrinja Mayor Darinko Dumbovic said in a statement broadcast by HRT TV, "My town has been completely destroyed, we have dead children."

The same area was struck by a 5.2 earthquake on Monday and several smaller aftershocks were felt on Tuesday.

Krsko nuclear power plant 

- Krsko is Slovenia's sole nuclear power plant and lies about 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of the capital Ljubljana.

- The current 700-megawatt Westinghouse reactor was built in the former Yugoslavia and went into service in 1983. It is co-owned by Slovenia and Croatia.

- The plant provides for around 20% of Slovenia's electricity needs and 15% of Croatia's needs.

- However, environmental campaigners have previously called for its shut down because of its age and the risks of seismic activity in the region.

- It was originally due to be switched off in 2023, but Ljubljana and Zagreb decided in 2015 to extend its lifetime by another 20 years.

According to AP, Croatian seismologist Kresimir Kuk described the earthquake as 'extremely strong', far stronger than the one that hit Zagreb and nearby areas in spring. He warned people to keep out of potentially shaky, old buildings and move to the newer areas of the city because of the aftershocks.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to reunite on screen after 17 years? Fans say ‘Don 3 for sure’

G20 Summit 2023: Banks to remain closed in Delhi from Sept 8-10, details here

September bank holidays: Banks will remain closed for 16 days; check city-wise list here

Amid breakup rumours, Arjun Kapoor drops comments on Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post

Mukesh Ambani may sell more stake of Isha Ambani led Rs 8.2 lakh crore Reliance Retail, preparing for IPO

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE