Crisis in Pakistan: IED explosion derails Jaffar Express in Sindh, Balochistan militant outfit ... claims responsibility

An IED explosion derailed the Jaffar Express between Shikarpur and Jacobabad in Sindh province of Pakistan. The Balochistan Republican Guard has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Balochistan militants continue to send shock waves to Pakistani state and make their presence felt. An explosion derailed the Jaffar Express at Sultan Kot, a place between Shikarpur and Jacobabad in Sindh province. It was Jaffar Express that was hijacked by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in March this year. Though the Baloch militants released most of the civilian passengers of the train, scores of Pakistan Army troops and militants were killed in the operation carried out by the army.
Balochistan Republican Guard, a lesser-known militant outfit fighting for a separate Balochistan state, has claimed responsibility for the explosion. It is believed that an IED was exploded by remote control. The explosion derailed many coaches of the Peshawar-bound train and many passengers were reportedly injured. A rescue operation is underway at the site.
According to PTI, the government has sent rescue teams, while police and paramilitary forces have sealed off the area. They have launched a combing operation and exercise to collect evidence to determine the cause of the blast. It has been reported that the railway track has suffered extensive damage.
This is not the first time that the Baloch separatists have targeted the Jaffar Express. Earlier in March, the train connecting Quetta and Peshawar was hijacked by the BLA militants. An explosion derailed six coaches of the train at Mastung on August 10, and many passengers were injured. A pilot engine sent for clearance was attacked by the BLA militants in August. Similarly, a blast derailed four coaches of the same train in June.