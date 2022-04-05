Credible evidence of rape, civilian executions found in Ukraine: US

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has entered its second month, The United States has come forward to claim that credible reports and evidence of rape, torture, and execution of civilians have been detected in the country.

After the reports of horrific atrocities were received from the Ukrainian town of Bucha, US President Joe Biden had said that Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to be tried for war crimes, and a war crimes trial needs to be put in motion against the leader.

Russian forces withdrew from several key Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, after which authorities in Ukraine said that horror scenes have emerged from the town of Bucha, where bodies of civilians were left scattered on the streets and buried in shallow mass graves.

The reports show that the bodies found in Bucha seem to be shot at close range and tied up. Authorities in Bucha also said that civilian families including men, women, children, and senior citizens were found lying dead for several days on the streets of the town.

US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price , while addressing the media on Monday, said, “We have seen credible reports of torture, rape, and civilians executed alongside their families. Their reports and images of a nightmare litany of atrocities including reports of landmines and booby traps left behind by Putin's forces.”

After these reports emerged, Moscow claimed that the images and claims of these atrocities were fake, and demanded a probe by the United Nations. Satellite images of the town, however, showed that the bodies had been on the streets since mid-March when Russia was in complete control of the town.

The US has further said that keeping in mind the recent developments in Ukraine, they are planning to impose stricter sanctions on the country, which are likely to target their energy industry. This can be a major hit for Russia and take a massive toll on its economy.

US authorities have also said that they are planning to increase their supply of weapons to Ukraine, and are set to send more advanced weaponry to the country in order to counter the Russian invasion.